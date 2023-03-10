Discover Fortnite MEGA, the new season, with its new trailer

Welcome to a new season in this Chapter 4 of Fortnite Battle Royale, this time under the name of MEGA. A cybernetic aesthetic, new skins, among which is Eren from shingeki no kyojin, and many more news. After several rumors, the official accounts of Fortnite and Epic Games in Twitter have confirmed with a small presentation trailer the arrival of the new season. Officially this update and therefore the end of the current season would be on March 10, 2023. Depending on the country, this would be at noon or in the afternoon, depending on the time zone.

As always we can expect many changes to the map and weapons, as well as some new mechanics on which this new version could turn. An example would be the first-person mode, something that has been rumored for months and that seems like it could finally arrive. One thing is also clear, and that is that we are not going to say goodbye to dynamism or the bikes yet. With all this, it only remains to take a look at the trailers and what will come in the battle pass.

presentation trailer

Fortnite MEGA Cinematic Trailer: Chapter 4 – Season 2

