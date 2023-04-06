Discover how to use your personal coloring when doing your make up

Did you know that you can use colorimetry or personal coloring to make a more assertive makeup for you? But before that, let’s explain what this personal coloring is.

Called colorimetry or personal coloring, it is an analysis created to find out the colors that most value your skin and those that value it least according to their saturation, tonality and combinations of color palettes. From this, a personal card is created so that you can use both clothes and colors in general, which value you.

From there, the make-up artist specializing in personal colorimetry, Danielle Castro, did a colorimetry analysis for you to use when doing your make-up, and said that “Personal coloring is a study on the colors that are born in each one. Everyone is born colorful, with a tone and undertone, be it the mouth, eyes, eyebrows. There are people with the most evident coloring and others not”.

Is it important to know your personal colorimetry?

Yes. According to Danielle Castro, it is very important for you to know your personal colorimetry to know what you can and cannot use. “The job of personal coloring is to understand which colors you were born with, be it warmer, cooler, lighter, darker, deeper or brighter. When I discover the colors you were born with, I evaluate temperature, intensity, depth and I will choose a color chart that reflects this. The idea is to repeat the colors you were born with, taking into account their characteristics and, with that, bring harmony, lighting and radiance”

Therefore, its focus is to bring an increase in the characteristics that already exist in its customers. “When you understand your colors, your palette, your choices will be more assertive – both in terms of purchases and combinations”.

What to use according to your cartel?

There are specific characteristics for each card, in terms of makeup use. We separate some of them for you.

Spring

Characteristics of the spring card, are the colors in more earthy tones. Investing in colors like orange, peach, coral and daring a little green will bring more symmetry to your face.

Photo: spring card (Photo: Pinterest)

Fall

The autumn cartel, the ideal is to invest in darker tones. “A make-up à la Kim Kardashian, in brown and terracotta tones, colors that are a little more closed and soft, which will bring this characteristic of the autumn palette”.

Photo: autumn cartel (Photo: Pinterest)

Summer

Summer is on the rise and brings trends like vanilla makeup and clean makeup. “Makeup with less contrast makes sense, with more washed-out colors, like lilac, soft pink, mauve. Instead of using a black pencil, it is better to use lead, for example”.

Photo: summer card (Photo: Pinterest)

Winter

Even winter, being a situation where people avoid using strong colors, in makeup is something recommended. “It has to have color, it’s a palette with more contrast. If you wear washed-up makeup, you will feel that you are a little pale. It’s cool to abuse color to achieve contrast and respect this colder temperature. A well-colored green eyeliner, an intense blush, the winter palettes hold more color”.

Photo: winter card (Photo: Pinterest)

Featured photo: Discover how to use your personal coloring when doing your make-up (Reproduction: Pinterest)