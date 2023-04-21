Discover new worlds and get unique rewards on Isla Magistral! | #Games #Fortnite | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Unleash creativity!

Starting April 17, 2023, sign in and sign up with your Epic Games account at Master Island website to vote for your favorite theme and thus select the final style that the 6 teams must follow when creating their maps; After the announcement of the winning theme, each team will have 12 days to complete their map and have it ready to be played by the rest of the community.

The 6 teams will be made up as follows, do you already have your favorite?

Remember that your registration on the Isla Magistral website will not only allow you to vote, play and support your favorite team, but you will also receive exclusive rewards.

The next step is to concentrate all your good taste and creativity, since from May 06 to 12, 2023 you will be able to play the 6 maps live by accessing the Isla Magistral tab in Discover, and when you finish experiencing these new Islands, you will be able to choose the most fun, creative map that most exploited the central theme to the limit.

The most voted map will be announced on May 13, 2023 and the team responsible for its creation will become the winner of the Masterful Island Challenge!

For more information, visit the official page of the event.

