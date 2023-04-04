Discover the benefits of LED mask for your skincare

O skincare it is part of a market that reinvents itself every day, it is always presenting new products and procedures to improve the appearance of the skin. And the led mask is the news of the moment. It is an aesthetic treatment that is quite successful among celebrities, such as kate hudson, Madonna, Jessica Alba, kim kardashian, Victoria Beckham It is Kate Moss. The use of masks among people who want younger, more beautiful skin without the need for plastic surgery is becoming more and more common.

Made of plastic, the LED mask molds perfectly to the face. Inside it, there are colored lights capable of altering the cells, promoting their renewal. These lights bring different colors, each of which has a purpose.

Each has a specific wavelength. Making penetration into the patient’s skin also specific.

Mask is the new bet for your skincare (Photo: Reproduction/ Aesthetics Kirei)

Benefits that each one provides and their respective colors:

– yellow LED: stimulates elastin and collagen, has a draining effect, and not to mention that it improves the elasticity of the fibers;

– blue LED: bactericidal effect, for this reason it is recommended for the treatment of acne, softens spots and spider veins, helps whiten areas and improves tissue hydration;

– red LED: this color has an anti-inflammatory, healing and collagen-stimulating effect, it is also worth mentioning that the combination of this LED with yellow eliminates blemishes and improves skin elasticity;

– purple LED: The combination of blue and red colors results in purple light. It can be used after aesthetic procedures such as fillers, botulinum toxin and laser treatments. Has anti-inflammatory action;

Side effects are rare, but it is important to seek out a qualified professional who can recommend the best type of mask, use original products whose origin can be known and follow the necessary recommendations.

Featured Photo: LED mask renders ‘instagrammable’ photos on the social network. Playback/Gshow.