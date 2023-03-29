Discover the life and career of Josephine Langford

Today (18) Australian actress Josephine Langford turns 25 years old. She is known for portraying Tessa Young in the “After” (2019) film franchise. She also portrays Emma Cunningham in the Netflix film, ‘Moxie’ (2021), Zoey in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy film, “The Other Zoey”.

Josephine is the youngest daughter of Stephen Langford, a director of medical services, and Elizabeth Green, a pediatrician. She is the sister of Katherine Langford, known for playing Hannah Baker on the Netflix series, “13 Reasons Why” (2017).

In 2008, at the age of ten, Josephine wrote and performed a song called “shadows”, for a song contest that earned him the title of “Song of the Year”. She also wrote two more songs “Lonely (2007)” and “Sea shanty (2008)”. Langford began taking acting classes at age 13. At the age of 14, she started appearing in several short films such as “Sex Ed (2013)”, “When separating (2013)” and “Gypsy blood (2014)”.

His theatrical debut was in the film “Pulse” (2017), screened at film festivals. She debuted as a supporting actress, in the same year, in the American horror film “wish Upon”, acting alongside Joey King. In 2018, she was cast as Tessa Young in the film ‘After’, based on the 2014 adult fiction novel of the same name written by Anna Todd. The film premiered in 2019 and, Josephine won a teen Choice award for her role as Tessa. Langford and co-star Hero Fiennes tiffin reprized their roles in the sequel. In 2019, she also appeared on webseries from horror television “Into The dark”, like Clair.

In May 2021, it was announced that Langford had joined the cast of the film “Gigi & nate”, in which she will play Katy Gibson. The Hollywood production is based on a true story of a family navigating a tragic event that leaves their son permanently disabled. The film is scheduled for September 2022.

In November 2021, Josephine was announced as Jordan Baker in the new play read from Acting for a Cause: The Great gatsby. The project, in partnership with Dolce & gabbanawhich aims to raise funds for the amfAR, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research. The project was voluntary and Langford did not earn remuneration for participating in the film.