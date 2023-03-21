Discover the museums of Florianópolis and travel through history

The more than three centuries of Florianópolis, with reference to the memories of Santa Catarina and Brazil, can be known in depth in a visitation trail in the different spaces available in the capital of Santa Catarina. That “trip through history” is present, for the most part, with free shows and exhibitions, which include images, artifacts, objects, books, documents and other works. In addition, it also brings some of the experience of emblematic figures, artists, combats and geographical twists.

In allusion to the anniversary of the municipality, how about discovering museums located in the capital, where it is possible to revisit historical records, legends, folklore and dedicated works that left marks of the past for the future to come.

Revisit history: A tour of the museums in the capital of Santa Catarina

Historical Museum of Santa Catarina

The Cruz e Sousa Palace building, named after the Santa Catarina poet of the same name, was created in the mid-18th century to be the new “government house“. After several modifications, paintings and other restorations, the structure is listed with spaces to store and present the cultural diversity of the people of Santa Catarina.

Sant’Anna Fort and Weapons Museum

Fort Santana was built in the eighteenth century with military security objectives, with reinforced protection. After several uses, reforms and restorations, it houses the Weapons Museum of the Military Police of Santa Catarina. The location is on Avenida Beira Mar Norte, near the insular head of the Hercílio Luz Bridge.

Sant’Anna Fort and Museum of Weapons (Photo: Charles Guerra)

House of Catarinense Literature Poeta Cruz e Sousa

The structure is the stage for book launches and autograph sessions, in addition to making works by writers from Santa Catarina available for reading inside the venue. The unit is located in the center of the capital of Santa Catarina, at Praça XV de Novembro270.

House of Catarinense Literature Poeta Cruz e Sousa (Photo: Disclosure)

Victor Meirelles Museum

Installed in Florianópolis in the property where the painter was born, the museum is located on the street also called Victor Meirelles, in the center of the capital. The space includes not only the collections of the artist’s house, but provides a multicultural environment with a contemporary approach, with temporary and long-term exhibitions.

Victor Meirelles Museum (Photo: Cristiano Estrela)

Museum of Art of Santa Catarina

Created as the Museum of Modern Art of Florianópolis, it is located in the Integrated Cultural Center (CIC). The unity started with 20 works, but the collection grew due to donations from artists, companies and collectors, in addition to acquisitions. Today, it has more than two thousand works, but the museum is temporarily closed.

Museum of Art of Santa Catarina (Photo: Ricardo Wolffenbüttel)

Museum of Image and Sound of Santa Catarina

Also at the CIC, the museum aims to preserve, document, research and present audiovisual collections of regional and national importance, bringing together in a single space the audiovisual pieces belonging to the state of Santa Catarina.

Museum of Image and Sound of Santa Catarina (Photo: Disclosure)

Ecomuseum of Ribeirão da Ilha

In this museum, located on Rodovia Baldicero Filomeno, it is possible to learn about the history of the Island of Santa Catarina and how the Azorean colonizers who came to Nossa Senhora do Desterro in the 19th century through objects and artifacts.

Ecomuseum Ribeirão da Ilha (Photo: Disclosure)

Promotion and incentive to culture

With 350 years of formal foundation, but a much longer period of history and culture, making society able to better know and value the historical heritage of Santa Catarina is still a challenge. The sambaquis, forts, fortresses, mills and museums are just a part of everything that the capital has experienced and allowed to experience here.

The cultural producer Eveline Orth, from Orth Produções, believes that there was a strong evolution in relation to the Historic Center, but the municipality can still do more. The producer evaluates that Floripa has good public equipment to meet the demand of the cultural sector, but considers that, due to the growth of the city, structures with a greater number of places would be necessary to attend shows with greater demand, in the case of events.

— We have very successful examples in Brazil as a cultural destination. There are cities that don’t have the natural beauty that ours has – which in itself already sells itself, and that manage a very consistent cultural agenda. This, combined with a joint disclosure between the secretariats, foundations and agencies.

Professor Ana Lúcia Coutinho, PhD in Anthropology from IberoAmérica/USAL and researcher of the cultural heritage of Santa Catarina, assesses that there are potential to invest more and to position the culture of the capital at the level of other Brazilian and international cities.

— We always have to have innovation, to attract more tourists and with quality. What can be done is for us to value more and more what we have in relation to popular culture or erudite culture, whatever it is, a committed look. Culture is one of the supporting pillars of local development.

