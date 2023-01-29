Discover the secrets of Minecraft Education with these courses for teachers

Minecraft is a block-building video game with an educational version, Minecraft Education, thanks to which it is possible to create learning adventures and interactive activities to work on STEAM skills, develop creativity and experience collaboration and problem solving in a dynamic way. These courses teach how to use this tool from scratch in order to explore and exploit its functionalities in any subject.

It presents the contents by dividing them into three levels depending on whether they are beginners, intermediate or advanced users. Its different modules address everything from the basic download, configuration and login mechanisms, to the process of placing and dividing blocks, creating challenges and building strategies or configuration and preparation to play in the classroom.

Who :Microsoft

:Microsoft When : At any time

: At any time Kind : online

: online Duration: 3 hours and 23 minutes

Introduction to Minecraft Education for Teachers

It explains what it is, how it is installed and how Minecraft Education works so that teachers learn to use the different elements and commands of its interface, in addition to configuring and adapting the game to different learning needs. The course is free, but there is a paid option to have access to the questions and answers of the teachers and to chat directly with the instructor.

Who : Udemy

: Udemy When : At any time

: At any time Kind : online

: online Duration: 33 minutes

See in UDEMY

A step-by-step guide to learn the main features of Minecraft Education and how to use it in class. It covers the basics of survival and creative mode, object management, NCP player keys, the game code, resources adapted to different worlds and themes, the use of redstone, various ideas for class… and much more.

Who : CoursesclauTic

: CoursesclauTic When : At any time

: At any time Kind : online

: online Duration: indeterminate

Learn to code with Minecraft Education

It helps to explore all the features offered by this platform and find the keys to create your own, original and different world, and let your imagination run wild with all its available tools. After introducing the installation and the concepts of variables, conditionals and loops, it shows how to program in blocks. It also proposes carrying out practical cases and solving specific challenges.

Who : Udemy

: Udemy When : At any time

: At any time Kind : online

: online Duration: 2 hours and 41 minutes

See in UDEMY

L3tcraft Education proposes three different resources to train in Minecraft Education and discover its possibilities in the classroom: 15 open videos on its YouTube channel to create learning adventures for any subject with this video game from scratch; four one and a half hour workshops to get closer to the program; and different worlds and downloadable challenges to practice specific contents of any subject.