Discover the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller available in red and blue | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

by Daniel Ruiz, Senior Director of Marketing, Xbox Accessories

Meet the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Core available in red and blue. We expanded the mainstream version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 line to give you more options to play like a pro. Play in style with the components and get ready for your best plays.

The vibrant new red and blue color schemes of the Xbox Elite Series 2 core build will also give you key performance-focused benefits. Enjoy adjustable tension levers where inches make a difference. Make split-seconds count with the trigger locks and stay on target with the wraparound rubberized grips. Don’t forget about the unlimited customization that gives you unique button mapping options to find your game rhythm. Use the customizable assignable profiles and master your game.

Set up custom profiles through the Xbox Accessories app, where you can adjust other settings, such as the color the Xbox button will light up on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC devices. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth®, or the included USB-C cable to play on your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and mobile devices. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components built to last1. For added peace of mind, Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers come with a one-year limited warranty from Microsoft.2.

The best part is that Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers are designed to be fully customizable, so you can play with the settings that work best for you. Further customize your experience with the main version of Xbox Elite Series 2 with the Complete Component Pack (sold separately) for a great value. Tailor control to your preferred play style with interchangeable joysticks, paddle shapes, and D-pad. Includes a carrying case, charging dock, and USB-C cable.

The Complete Component Pack (sold separately).

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Core in Red or Blue is now available to pre-order in select Xbox markets worldwide. Visit Xbox.com or your local retailer, including the Microsoft Store, for more information.

1 Battery life varies based on usage and other factors.

2 The Microsoft Limited Warranty is in addition to your consumer law rights.

