Discover these three hidden gems of HBO Max: lesser-known series, but worth it!

HBO Max has delivered the essential toppers, and these three are among them.

Below you can watch three lesser-known series that for some obscure reason didn’t get the attention they deserve. All three are definitely worth checking out.

ballers

Starring none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in this sports series that blends comedic and dramatic elements. As for Spencer Strasmore, he is a retired NFL player. His friend Charles Green (Omar Miller) is in the same boat.

Charles begins working as a car salesman, and Spencer decides to become the manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. In such a situation, he wants to become a mentor for young talents.

The Rock did a great job and showed that he can stand his ground as an actor too. All five seasons can be streamed.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

the leftovers

This mystery sci-fi series is written by Damon Lindelof. He adapted Tom Perrotta’s book of the same name into a series. This was in collaboration with Perrotta himself, and the events of the book can be seen in Season 1. In addition, Lindelof and Perrotta wrote two more seasons with new, original material.

An event known as the Sudden Departure caused 140 million people to literally suddenly disappear from the planet. This is about 2% of the total population. The consequences of this and the desire to find out what happened and why drives the rest of the story. All three seasons can be streamed.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

his dark material

Philip Pullman’s trilogy is a worldwide bestseller, and after a flop film in 2007, this fantasy series is a worthy adaptation of this unique tale.

Lyra (Daphne Keen) grows up in an alternate reality ruled by the omnipresent Magisterium. In this reality your soul appears in the form of an animal. This daemon is your lifelong companion. Lyra sets out to find her kidnapped lover, Roger (LEVIN LOYD), only to find herself at the center of a prophecy of cosmic significance. You can watch all the three seasons.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

