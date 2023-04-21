discover which of the two you can play on your PC

This new title requires of a 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5, 8 GB of RAM, Windows 10 (updated to the 2020 version), 24 GB of space, DirectX version 12 and an NVIDIA GTX 780, AMD Radeon 285 or Intel HD 820 graphics. How can we see, we will be able to play Minecraft on any fairly modern PC.

Minecraft Legends is a new version of this veteran title that changes the traditional approach and takes us to a fight to defend the Surface from the piglins, a title of action and strategy in equal parts where our objective is to avoid total destruction.

Each of these titles has some different requirements , therefore, depending on the configuration of our team, we can play both, one or even none. If we know what both titles are about, it is likely that, more or less, we have a slight idea of ​​what are the minimum requirements that our PC must have in order to run it. But, if we still haven’t bothered to look for that information, then we will clear up your doubts.

Being a Microsoft title, Minecraft Legends, is available from the day of its launch, on April 18, through Game Pass, so if we are subscribers to this platform, we can enjoy this title without having to perform no additional expense. If we don’t want to buy it, we can try all the benefits that Game Pass offers us with the 3-month subscription cards available at Eneba.

If we want to save money buying Minecraft Legends, we can do it through Eneba or Amazon for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

redfall

Redfall is an open world first-person shooter in which we can play both alone and in cooperative mode with other friends. Behind this title is the Arkane Austin studio, a studio known for titles like Dishonored and Prey.

The refalling requirements They are much higher than Minecraft Legends, since, in addition to Windows 10 in a 64-bit version, it requires, at least, an Intel Core i5 8,400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 16 GB of RAM, an AMD RX 580 or GTX graphics NVIDIA 1070 with 6 GB of VRAM, permanent Internet connection and 100 GB of space.

Redfall is a title Microsoft exclusiveso it is only available for Windows and Xbox S and X consoles. Like Minecraft, it is also available within the Game Pass subscription from the day of its launch, which, as we have mentioned above, will be on the 2nd of May.

If we have been waiting for this title for a long time, we can buy it through Eneba for Steam or the version available in the Windows Store that allows us to play on both Xbox and PC, also through Eneba at a cheaper price than what it offers us. both Steam and the Microsoft Store.