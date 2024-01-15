Discover Your Wellbeing: The Comprehensive Self-Care Guide for Women Healthy Habits Self respect self love Mental Health Personal Care welfare

He self care This has become an important issue in contemporary society, as it is a fundamental function that significantly influences physical pleasure And emotional Of the people. Although it may be seen as a passing trend due to its excessive spread through social networks, in reality it is an essential tool to restore balance and promote comprehensive health, especially in a world where daily demands And the disproportionate burden of responsibilities often consumes us and prevents us from adequately addressing our needs.

For this reason, self-care should not be classified as a luxury, but as a vital necessity, especially for women, since for many years our value and role at a social level have been determined exclusively by others. Connected to our ability to care. Therefore, it is important to keep in mind that it is not only about dedicating time to ourselves, but also about being able to affirm our personal autonomy and being able to demonstrate that taking care of ourselves is selfish. It is not work, but self-love that empowers us. Leads to a fuller and more satisfied life.

What is the importance of self-care in women’s lives?

In short, self-care is a valuable investment that helps us improve the quality of our lives, which is why it offers us many benefits, both physically and mentally. First, it helps prevent burnout by setting healthy boundaries and giving us a moment to recharge, which, in turn, keeps us from feeling overwhelmed and able to face daily challenges in a more positive and effective way. makes.

Likewise, it reduces stress to a great extent, improves our mood and reduces the risk of developing long-term diseases. In addition, it provides us with the necessary time and space for self-reflection, allowing us to know ourselves better, understand our needs, as well as foster a positive relationship with ourselves, That is, it strengthens self-esteem and self-respect. Self-confidence.

Physical self-care is the cornerstone of a fulfilling life. Therefore, it is important to follow a balanced diet rich in fresh and nutritious foods as well as get regular exercise, suited to individual preferences and needs.

How can women practice self-care?

In fact, practicing self-care is an act of personal empowerment, because, by taking control of our well-being, we automatically become active agents in our own lives, so that our decisions benefit us on a physical, mental and emotional level. .

For this reason, it is important to adopt a series of practices and habits that allow us to incorporate this concept of self-care into our daily life, to prioritize our health over any other aspect.

balanced diet

Maintaining a healthy diet is essential for self-care, so it is essential to eat a balanced diet, which provides us with the essential nutrients that the body needs to function properly. These include vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fats. Likewise, food is the main source of energy, which helps us maintain adequate levels of vitality and improve physical and mental performance, says Dr. Gilda Pérez Zegarra of the Aesthetic Medicine Medical Center of the Ricardo Palma Clinic of Bienstar. he said.

“Sometimes, in a hurry to get to work or perform another activity, we skip meals, which can have negative consequences on general health, affecting energy, mood and ability to cope with daily demands. Therefore, it is important to establish a daily eating routine that allows us to form long-term healthy habits, as well as to prioritize the consumption of organic foods and avoid processed and ultra-processed foods.”

Regular meditation practice, whether through mindfulness or relaxation techniques, helps calm the mind, reduce anxiety, and improve concentration.

quality sleep

According to the expert, our health depends in a certain way on our hours of rest, which is why it is essential to practice good sleep hygiene that allows us to establish regular schedules and create an environment conducive to sleep. In other words, restful sleep contributes to emotional health, mental balance, strengthens the immune system, promotes heart health, promotes good hormonal regulation, among other benefits.

For example, we may go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to get quality sleep, which helps us regulate our circadian clock. Likewise, it is important to avoid using electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime, so relaxing activities should be preferred, such as reading a book, taking a bath or practicing deep breathing techniques.

Care of skin

In principle, a very good way to take care of our body is to protect our skin from the sun, because this way we will avoid various skin problems, such as cancer or premature aging. Therefore, it is essential to identify which is the most suitable photoprotector according to our skin type, said Pérez Zegarra.

“Taking time for skin care, applying hydrating serums and doing a good cleanse to remove all impurities or even applying a little makeup not only brings life to our faces, but also promotes self-love. Get. Similarly, another way to promote self-care can be through various treatments or procedures, such as mesotherapy that promotes the recovery and restoration of dehydrated skin or collagen biostimulators that help tighten and improve the quality of the dermis. Does it.

Self-care and the consistent practice of positive self-care are key components of developing and maintaining healthy self-esteem over time.

stress management

Stress can be one of our worst enemies, as it can contribute to the development of anxiety and depression disorders, as well as cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal problems. Therefore, we must learn to have better control over it, which helps us improve our interpersonal relationships, increase our productivity and promote a healthy lifestyle. For this reason, I recommend regular practice of meditation, either through mindfulness or relaxation techniques, as well as doing some physical activity that not only helps us maintain adequate weight, but also releases endorphins And improves our mood.

good self esteem

Although self-esteem is a gradual and individual process, it is important that we always focus on building a positive relationship with ourselves. Therefore, as part of our self-care we can practice self-compassion, which invites us to treat ourselves with kindness and learn to forgive ourselves for our mistakes or failures.

Similarly, I believe it is essential to promote positivity, so we should always try to surround ourselves with people with a growth mindset and who are really supportive, as well as keep a diary in which we write down those positive Focus on the things that we have. Our life. Furthermore, a fundamental point is that we learn to accept ourselves as we are, that is, we are able to recognize our achievements and successes, but also continue to work on opportunities for improvement.

“In general, self-care means having respect and love for ourselves, as well as being able to recognize what we are not doing correctly. For example, if we are not eating well, we must be aware of the importance of starting to eat quality food or if we notice that we have a heavy workload, we must learn to delegate tasks or simply focus on our A break should be taken to clean. Without a doubt, the most important thing is to be positive, always try to act in favor of our well-being and recognize the practices that best suit our needs, ”highlights the doctor of the Ricardo Palma Clinic.