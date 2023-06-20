Discovering Herselt during the summer searches of the Tourist Service (Herselt)

Herselt’s tourism department is organizing a photo search for cyclists and hikers until Saturday 30 September. Those who return their answer sheets on time stand a chance to win a basket full of regional products. Participation is free.

The cycle quest has starting points at cycle junction 12 in the sub-municipality of Ramselt and at cycle junction 86 in Herselt. The walking tour is 7 kilometers long and departs from the Naturpont Barn at Donkstraat 52 in Ramsel. Participation forms for both tours can be found on the website of the municipality and are also available at VTC De Mixx.

“All photographs are clearly visible from a public road. Participants are therefore not required to enter private land”, among other things, the rules stated. If photos are not available due to circumstances, the tourism department will try to inform the participants through the Municipal Facebook page and/or the Municipal website.

If you want to win a basket of regional products, you must submit the answer sheet at the latest by Saturday 30 September at the Department of Tourism in VTC de Mixx or send it by e-mail. Winners will be notified individually regarding collection of their prize.

www.herselt.be/wandelzoektocht, www.herselt.be/fietszoektocht, [email protected]