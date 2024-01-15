Discovery of natural antibiotics Science and Technology News (AmazingsÂ® / NCYTÂ®)

In the era of modern medicine, where synthetic antibiotics have been the protagonists in the fight against infectious diseases, a new trend is emerging on the medical horizon: natural antibiotics. These compounds, extracted from natural sources such as plants, fungi and bacteria, are attracting the attention of the scientific community due to their ability to fight resistant pathogens and their low impact on the environment.

To

Natural Sources of Antibiotics: Natural antibiotics can be found in a wide variety of sources, from soil to the ocean floor. Medicinal plants such as garlic, turmeric and oregano have been used for centuries for their antimicrobial properties. Similarly, fungi, such as penicillin, have been an important source of antibiotics since their discovery by Alexander Fleming in 1928. Additionally, marine microorganisms such as sponges and corals are being investigated as potential sources of new natural antibiotics.

To

Mechanism of action: Natural antibiotics can work in different ways to fight infection. Some inhibit bacterial cell wall synthesis, such as penicillin, while others interfere with protein or nucleic acid synthesis within the bacterial cell. Additionally, some natural antibiotics can destabilize bacterial cell membranes, leading to cell rupture and death. This diversity of mechanisms of action makes natural antibiotics a valuable tool in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

To

To

Applications in current medicine: Although natural antibiotics have been used for centuries in traditional medicine, their potential has not been fully explored in modern medicine. However, recent studies have shown that these compounds can be effective against a wide variety of pathogens, including bacteria resistant to traditional antibiotics. Additionally, natural antibiotics are less likely to cause serious side effects than synthetic antibiotics, making them an attractive option for the treatment of infectious diseases.

To

Future of Natural Antibiotics: As antimicrobial resistance becomes a growing threat to public health, the discovery of new antibiotics becomes urgent. Natural antibiotics provide a promising avenue of research in this area. However, their discovery and development faces unique challenges, such as identifying new sources and optimizing their large-scale production. Despite these challenges, natural antibiotics represent an exciting opportunity to revolutionize the treatment of infectious diseases in the 21st century.