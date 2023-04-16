Disinformation and attacks against women: see six ethical boundaries broken by AI – Link

O ChatGPTfrom the OpenAIput the spotlight on the capacity of artificial intelligence (AI). While the technology’s potential is great, it has raised concerns about dystopian futures so often depicted in science fiction.

Although the possibility of autonomous systems controlling humanity is low, AI already exceeds society’s ethical limits. According to a study by Stanford University, the number of incidents and controversies involving AI has grown 26 times since 2012, the year that marks the beginning of the new era of AI. In 2021, there were 260 cases, according to the survey.

The most recent case involves systems capable of generating images, such as that of Pope Francis wearing the white ‘hip-hop’ coat. Furthermore, AI models can also spread hate on the internet, spread false information and even scan facial expressions. Check below six ethical limits already broken by AI.

Fake images and videos

It’s been a few years since the deep fakes (AI-generated fake videos) scare the digital environment – something that has only increased due to sophistication and access to systems. In March of last year, a supposed video of the President of Ukraine, Volodmir Zelenskytelling Ukrainian soldiers to surrender to Russian troops was circulated in the Facebook. It was later revealed that the Ukrainian president was the victim of a deep fake.

One of the most shocking cases involving fake videos was that of streamer and gamer QTCinderella, known for broadcasting her games on the platform twitchwhich had its images manipulated and turned into pornography. The alleged intimate images of the player went viral on the internet and symbolize how this technology is being used against women.

As of April last year, there have been AIs specialized in creating photos from text commands such as DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney. It is these systems that recently involved the former US President, donald trumpand the Pope Francisin which internet users used the Midjourney program to create false images of the two personalities – which made clear the potential to generate misinformation.

In Trump’s situation, images were created in which he appears being restrained by police in a violent way. In the case of the pontiff, the image shows him wearing a stylish white coat. The two images fooled many people by appearing to be true, when in reality they were not.

There are still very shocking cases. Late last year, a man was arrested in Spain after having created child pornography images with artificial intelligence. The man had been using technology to generate the files since 2011.

violence against humans

Science fiction writer Isaac Asimov explored the idea that autonomous systems must “law”. Thus, he proposed the “three laws of robotics”, the first of which is that “A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm”. Even though it seems to be something obvious, artificial intelligence has already violated this.

In 2016, the Microsoft created the robot Tay who interacted on social networks as if she were an ordinary teenager. The aim of its creation was to be an “experiment and conduct research on understanding conversations”, but the project did not go as expected.

Shortly after its creation, the robot began posting hate speech, including Nazi statements, and verbally attacking other users, inciting violence against humans.

Another case that put human physical integrity at risk occurred in 2018 in the USA. That year, one Uber’s self-driving car was involved in a traffic accident, running over and killing a pedestrian. The incident was the subject of criticism and discussions about the ethics of technology, as the system failed and allowed the accident.

copyright infringement

Image-generating artificial intelligence software is trained from other images to have sufficient characteristics to create new art. The problem with this is that the images that are used to train these AIs are copyrighted.

In the US, artists have filed a class action lawsuit against image generative AI programs Stability AI, Midjourney and DeviantArt for violations of publicity rights and illegal competition. The purpose of the lawsuit is for artists to be compensated and protected.

AI systems would be appropriating the production of artists and copying their styles to create images.

voice appropriation

The use of artificial intelligence to manipulate audio has also become one of the most common uses of this technology. Currently, there are several programs on the internet that allow users to write a text and choose the voice of a famous personality to speak, ranging from artists to politicians.

At the end of March, an interview conducted by CNN Brazil with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had its audio modified. O manipulated excerpt was shared on social networks with the president allegedly saying that Brazilian society would be prepared during his term to believe what is a lie, implying that the politician defended the manipulation of the population.

In addition to being a way to deceive people with false information, AI-generated voices have been used to apply scams. In the US, crooks use technology to simulate the voice of a friend or relative of the victim and ask for money. In 2022, there were more than 36,000 reports of scams that were applied in this way.

Another way to use the fake voice generation tool is to create the so-called “deepfakes musicals”, making artists sing songs that are not their own. Recently, for example, a fake audio of American singer Ariana Grande singing a song by Brazilian funk artist MC Livinho went viral on social media.

Emotion detection and privacy violation

What if artificial intelligence was able to decipher your emotions? Supposedly she already does.

A intel, in partnership with the company Classroom Technologies, created an AI-based technology that would be able to identify the emotions of students in online classes based on the analysis of their facial expressions. The objective would be to facilitate the educator to identify students with difficulties in the subject and the way in which they are interacting with the content.

Despite the invention being well intentioned, according to the website Protocol, experts claim that it is not possible to decipher a person’s emotion by scanning their facial expressions, as each individual expresses himself in a different way.

In addition, psychologists say that the creation is “morally reprehensible” and critics believe that this technology would be a form of invasion of the privacy of the student, who might feel pressured to control his expressions throughout the class period.

fake references

For the concern of students who often use ChatGPT to study and do academic work, the references provided by the artificial intelligence system are unreliable.

Often, a text generative AI can face the phenomenon called “hallucination”, which is when technology treats answers that escape reality as if they were true, especially when it comes to bibliographical references.

Thus, it is common to ask artificial intelligence for help to exemplify academic sources when doing a project, however, the answers, most of the time, are wrong and inform works or authors that do not exist, and even attribute a work to a person who is not its true author.

*Alice Labate is an intern under the supervision of editor Bruno Romani