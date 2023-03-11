Disney CEO Confirms a New ‘Avengers’ Team Is Coming to the MCU

During his participation in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, the CEO of Disney, Bob Igerconfirmed that a new formation of the ‘Avengers’ is coming to the Cinematic Universe of Marvel.

According to deadline, iger began his speech addressing the criticisms that the Marvel been suffering lately and said that:

“There’s nothing wrong with Marvel, but Disney just needs to know which characters and stories are a priority going forward. If you look at Marvel’s trajectory over the next five years, there’s going to be a lot of new stuff. Let’s look at the Avengers franchise with a new set of heroes, for example.”

Obviously, the executive did not reveal who these heroes will be…

Despite this, the answers have already been implemented little by little, since characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) are gaining more and more space.

Another possibility is the Young Avengers now that Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) and America Chavez (Xochtil Gomez) and Skaar, the son of the Hulk, were introduced to the MCU.

Whatever the answer, there are good possibilities for Marvel to be able to assemble one or more groups with heroes that represent the original members of the Avengers or that bring a dynamic that is very different from what the public is used to.

Remembering that the team’s next film is ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty‘, which debuted in 2025.

Until then, the most recent title of marvel studios It is ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘.

The film is again directed by peyton reedwho led the hero’s first two films and now returns to conclude the trilogy, with the production promising to be the biggest of the entire saga.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer It is Michael Douglas complete the list.