Disney+ confirms new and exclusive titles for 2023

Disney+ confirms more titles to premiere exclusively on the service in Belgium in 2023, including Marvel Studios’ second season ‘Loki’ (Oct. 6) starring Tom Hiddleston and Sofia Di Martino and documentary and British original ‘Wagatha’ Christie’ (working title). ) with Coleen Rooney.

There are also plans for a third season of the original comedy series Only Murders in the Building (August 8), starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The highly anticipated second season of FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ continues to follow Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ journey with Wrexham AFC, as FX’s critically acclaimed original series ‘The Bears’ returns to Chicago, where Carmy and… His crew work to replace his sandwiches. Shop the next level case.

Much-anticipated British original series The Full Monty launches this month (14 June) and is set 25 years after the original British hit. Other confirmed UK Originals for 2023 include ‘Culprits’, a dark and funny series starring Nathan Stewart Jarrett (‘Generation’) and Gemma Arterton (‘Funny Woman’), and ‘Bron’; The Impossible Formula 1® Story’ (working title) is a British sports story narrated by Keanu Reeves. Other EMEA originals in the pipeline include Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and the animated sci-fi anthology ‘Kizazzi Moto: Generation Fire’ produced by Oscar® award winning director Peter Ramsey from creators in Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya ‘ (July 5) is included. Egypt, plus the Italian series ‘Lions of Sicily,’ based on Stefania Ausi’s bestseller ‘The Florias of Sicily,’ follows two small-time spice merchants in search of social redemption.

Subscribers Will Have an Unparalleled Lineup of the Latest Blockbusters Following the Arrival of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in May, June Including James Cameron’s Global Phenomenon ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (Available) Is. Now) and the original film “Flamin’ Hot” (available now) directed by Eva Longoria. Marvel Studios’ spy thriller “Secret Invasion” starring Samuel L Jackson is available to stream from June 21.

general entertainment

FX’s “The Bear” (Season 2) is back, starring Carmen “Carmi” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sidney Adamu (Ayo Adebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrak) . ‘The Bear’ is about food, family, the craziness of hard work, the beauty of a sense of urgency and all the dark, dark sides that come with it. FX’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ football documentary also returns for a second season.

The comedy murder mystery series “Only Murders in the Building” from Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman returns for a third season (August 8). Also new for 2023 is “Secrets and Sisterhood: The Sozzhadah,” which follows 10 Muslim sisters from America whose faith and bond are tested as they navigate cultural expectations, their careers and love in Los Angeles. Are; The comedy film ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’ (August 2023) is about a high school student who faces a series of hilarious misadventures while trying to fight his first fight; and “The Jewel Thief,” an incredible first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history.

Miracle

‘Loki’ continues as Marvel Studios’ first series with a second season on October 6. Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sofia Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in the lead roles and picks up where the first season left off.

Echo will release on 29th November and all the episodes will be instantly available. The series tells the story of Maya Lopez, whose brutal treatment in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must confront her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

lucas movie

Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi. ‘Ahsoka’ will release in August 2023. Set after the fall of the Empire, the series follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a fragile galaxy.

Pixar

Win or Lose (December 2023) is the first official longform series from Pixar confirmed for Disney+. The series follows the intertwined stories of several characters as they prepare for a major championship softball game.

National Geographic

Bertie Gregory returns to Disney+ with a second season of ‘Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory’, taking viewers on an epic and thrilling journey into the most wonderful and mysterious corners of our wild world.

Disney branded televisions

The East High Wildcats also return to Disney+ with the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.