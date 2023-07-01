Disney+ Highlights for July 2023

Disney+ is the permanent home of movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. We will be happy to give you an overview of what you can expect in July.

Kizzy Moto: Generation Fire

This action-packed animated science-fiction anthology presents ten future visions of Africa inspired by the continent’s diverse history and cultures. Created by Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey, these ten short films from a new generation of animators take on a unique African perspective and depict a new world teeming with advanced technology, aliens, ghosts and monsters. This is Africa like you’ve never seen it before.

Stream starts on 5th July

all episodes available

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. Our friendly neighborhood superheroes decide to go on a European vacation with their best friends Ned, MJ and the rest of the gang. However, Peter’s plan to put superheroes behind him for a few weeks is quickly thrown into the trash when he agrees to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of various elemental attacks. Is. Spider-Man and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) unite to fight the havoc spreading across the continent, but all is not as it seems.

Stream starts on 7th July

fx is the secret of hillsong

FX’s “The Secrets of Hillsong” is a four-part documentary series based on the explosive coverage of megachurch scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. The series, which includes former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz’s first interviews since their public expulsion from the church, has featured musicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities over the years. The documentary also includes poignant conversations with several churchmen who face growing public condemnation as the church faces new revelations. Featuring never-before-seen coverage and analysis from journalists, historians and politicians, the series moves beyond shocking headlines to explore Hillsong’s long history of covering up misconduct to protect itself.

Stream starts 12th July

all episodes available

futurama s11

After a brief 10-year hiatus, ‘Futurama’ emerges triumphant from the cryogenic tube, with the entire original cast and satirical spirit intact. There’s something for everyone in the 10 all-new episodes of the eleventh season. New viewers can pick up the series from here, while longtime fans will find answers to decades-old mysteries – including developments in Fry and Leela’s epic love story, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil robot Santa . and where Kif and Amy’s tadpoles are located. Meanwhile, there’s also an entirely new pandemic in town and the crew explores vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and the future of streaming.

Stream starts on 24th July

Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War Part 2

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is based on Ichigo Kurosaki, who acquired Soul Reaper powers through an accidental encounter. As a replacement for the Soul Reaper, Ichigo becomes caught up in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where departed souls gather. But with the help of his friends, Ichigo overcomes every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy emerge in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo returns to the battlefield with his zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, Soul Society sees a sudden increase in the number of hollows being destroyed in the living world. The history and truth that the Soul Reapers have been hiding for a thousand years is finally being revealed. All things must end as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

Stream starts 8th July

all episodes available

UNE Zone – Defender

Greg, a young agent who works for the Homeland Security Service, is assigned to infiltrate ZAD under a false identity. There he meets Myriam, an environmental activist. When sent back to the ZAD 18 months later, Greg finds Myriam and learns she is giving birth to a baby boy. Torn between his professional ambitions and his budding love, Greg must make a choice that could change everything. Time is running out and soon everything will disappear.

Stream starts on 7th July

all episodes available

jewel thief

‘The Jewel Thief’ is an incredibly direct account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculative and successful criminal masterminds in modern history. Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives follow Blanchard around the world as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate robberies in search of fame and infamy through a life of crime.

Stream starts on 13th July

