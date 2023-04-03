Disney+ | Miley Cyrus, U2 and more! Check productions of musical artists available on the platform

The Disney+ streaming service has the arrival of exclusive releases that follow the work of successful musicians around the world.

There’s news in the area! This March, Disney+ premieres two new musical productions on platform. The public will be able to follow unpublished presentations of the new album by Miley Cyrus and get into everyday life bono It is The Edge in Dublin, the band’s hometown U2.

In addition to the news, Disney+ also has in its portfolio several films and documentaries that reproduce personal curiosities and unforgettable presentations by several renowned artists. Check below:

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (#BackyardSessions)

Special | Exclusively available on Disney+

On the 10th of March, the newest special by one of the main artists of our time premiered. Miley Cyrus takes the stage at this unmissable Disney+ music event, with never-before-seen performances from her long-awaited eighth album, “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION”, beyond success: “The Climb”. The production also features exclusive interviews with the artist in which she reflects on her new album and the person she is today.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman

Documentary | Exclusively available on Disney+

the special documentary Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman premiered globally on Disney+ this Friday, March 17th, coinciding with the release of U2’s highly anticipated album: “SONGS OF SURRENDER” – a collection of 40 of the band’s signature songs re-recorded and re-imagined.

In the Disney Branded Television documentary special, Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville captures Dave Letterman on his first visit to Dublin to meet Bono and The Edge in his hometown, tour the Irish capital and join the two U2 musicians on a show completely different from what they’ve done so far.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Show | Exclusively available on Disney+

Billie Eilish made her Disney+ debut with the show Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. With all the songs from the album “HAPPIER THAN EVER”the presentation includes special appearances by FINNEAS, from the Los Angeles Children’s Choir and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, in addition to the participation of Romero Lubambo. Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne sign the direction of the show.

If These Walls Could Sing

Documentary | Exclusively available on Disney+

Abbey Road Studios has been the heart of the music industry for over 90 years and If These Walls Could Sing travels with Mary McCartney through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that made this studio famous and the longest-lived studio in the world. From classical to pop, from soundtracks to hip-hop, the production is full of memories and insights, in addition to exploring the breath, diversity and inventiveness of the place.

Elton John: The Farewell Show

Show | Exclusively available on Disney+

The legend Elton John says goodbye to the American public with a live show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. In one of the biggest farewells in music history, the tour (Farewell Yellow Brick Road) brings special guest appearances and incredible performances of hits that marked decades and generations.

Folklore: Sessions at Long Pond Studio

Special | Exclusively available on Disney+

Taylor Swift delivers this intimate performance of every song from her new album: “FOLKLORE”. Accompanied by her co-producers and filmed at historic Long Pond Studios, a setting that evokes the album’s nostalgic and melancholic nature, Taylor discusses the creation and meaning of each song as they record their first in-person performance together since the album’s remote production.

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving to You (a SOUR film)

Special | Exclusively available on Disney+

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo embarks on a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she started writing her debut album, to Los Angeles. Along the way, she shares memories of the process of creating her best-selling record and what she felt at that point in her life.

Black is King: A Beyonce Film

Visual Album | Exclusively available on Disney+

This Beyoncé visual album reinterprets lessons from THE LION KING for young kings and queens seeking their own crowns. The journeys of black families through time are honored in a tale of a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.

Permission to Dance: On Stage – LA

Show | Exclusively available on Disney+

Purple takes over the city of Los Angeles with BTS’s Permission to Dance concert at SoFi Stadium for the first time in two years. In a stadium that radiates excitement and joy, splendid performances by “On” The “Permission to Dance” glorify the stage that now comes to life on the screens.

Cute

Visual Album | Exclusively available on Disney+

Manu Gavassi is also present on Disney+ with his visual album, “Cute”. After the death of what Gracinha believed to be the soul of art, the ballerina finds herself in the dilemma of continuing to do what she has always done or seeking what allows her heart to be free.

