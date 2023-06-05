Disney will tell us if we’ll see Johnny Depp in the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’



Prior to the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, no one expected the film to be a success. And it’s certainly not the case that – so far – four sequels will appear.

Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for the sixth film in the series, which is barely coming together. This appears to be mainly due to the status of Johnny Depp, clearly the face of the film series.

Disney: Back or Not?

Sean Bailey, one of the big bosses of Disney studio motion picture production, spoke to The New York Times about Depp’s situation. Will the actor return or not, now that the actor is in better shape publicly since his ex Amber Heard’s lawsuits?

“We think we have a really cool, exciting story that pays homage to the movies that have come before and also has something new.” Bailey spoke about the future of the film series.

Bailey’s statement takes the already uncertain prospect of Depp returning in the lead and takes it up a notch. “There are currently no appointments,” Bailey said of contact with Depp.

Sean Bailey runs Disney’s animated film “reimagining” factory, overseeing live-action remakes like “The Little Mermaid.” For years, it was an act of quiet efficiency and superhero-sized results. But now it has put him in the middle of party divide. https://t.co/kUykKPDBRY – The New York Times (@nytimes) June 4, 2023

Depp indicated during the period in which he had pending lawsuits that he did not want to return to Disney, as the studio did not (openly) support him. Time will tell if a potentially hefty sum can make him change his mind.

