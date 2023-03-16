Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid gets official Oscar trailer

During the 95th Academy Awards, held last Sunday (12), the live-action The Little Mermaid got a new official trailer. The film starring Halle Bailey (from My Life’s Vacation), which premieres in theaters in May this year, also won an exclusive poster.

Directed by Rob Marshall (from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), and with the script written by jane goldman (from X-Men: Days of Future Past) and David Magee (from The Chronicles of Narnia – The Silver Chair), the new film brings the same story as the classic 1989 cartoon, released by Disney. In the plot, the young mermaid Ariel embarks on an adventure willing to do anything to meet a human prince, even if she has to give up her beautiful voice to a sorceress.

In the new preview, the main character, played by Bailey, leaves her life at the bottom of the sea in search of her love on land.

The Little Mermaid premieres in Brazilian cinemas on May 25, 2023. Check out the official trailer and new poster for Disney’s live-action below.

Synopsis of The Little Mermaid

“A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.”





The Little Mermaid cast

In addition to Bailey in the lead role, the cast of Disney’s new feature still has Melissa McCarthy (from The Spy Who Knew Too Little), Jacob Tremblay (from Extraordinary) as Flounder, Awkwafina (from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Javier Bardem (from No Country for Old Men) playing King Triton, Daveed Diggs (from DC League of Super-Pets) voiced by Sebastian and Jonah Hauer-King (from Little Women) as Prince Eric.

