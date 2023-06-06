Disrupted train traffic to and from Amsterdam causes problems for fans, Harry Styles abandons concert

Chaos on the track in Amsterdam on Sunday, the day British pop star Harry Styles gives a concert there. The gig was delayed, but it doesn’t look like all fans will be there.

Due to a fault with Dutch rail manager ProRail, no trains ran on routes to and from Amsterdam for a long period of Sunday. Around 8 pm they seemed resolved, but around 8:50 pm the problem struck again. According to a ProRail spokesperson, there was a fault at the traffic control post.

British pop singer Harry Styles will perform at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday evening. His show starts at around 9 and is delayed at least fifteen minutes due to problems. Hundreds of fans had already gathered at the Arena in the afternoon, but many people still had to get there.

A spokesperson for ProRail previously stated that they were concerned about the inconvenience for passengers, particularly those on their way to the concert. At Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena train station, people are still coming and going at around 8:45. Menon (19) and Isa (20) exit the first train in the direction of Utrecht. They were on their way from Rennen for three hours. In Utrecht they missed just one connection. A taxi will cost them 150 euros, says Manon. How they reached Rennen again is a matter of later. “Maybe a hotel. But first Harry”, he says Wire,