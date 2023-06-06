Distraught concert-goers at the Arena: “They can’t leave us like this?”

Thousands of musicians traveling home on the train after a performance by Harry Styles at the Johan Cruyff Arena and Ghost at AFAS Live on Sunday evening suddenly had to find a different way home. Due to the fault, train traffic in and around the city came to a standstill and the Dutch Railways did not use any buses.

At Bijlmer Arena station in Amsterdam, a sign ‘No train traffic possible, find alternative transport’ is written. It was less than it seemed. Many musicians did not realize until the end or after the concert that the trains—after the announcement that they would depart around 8 p.m. brief reason – then stopped. There was a traffic jam on the surrounding roads including parents who had to pick up their children in a hurry.

A woman from Hengelo said, “I don’t know what to do now, we have to work tomorrow and go home.” “I’m actually a little nervous right now.” The NS section of Bijalmer Akhara station remained completely closed. “I think it’s really bad that they closed it. Half the Netherlands is about here. And they closed the station while everyone comes by train,” said another visitor to the Harry Styles concert. Said.

“We no longer have trains as an option and it becomes very difficult to come home”

It was not easy for the concert-goers to even reach the person who had come to pick them up by car. Cars were stopped around the Arena tunnel, and some crossed the road to reach the cars, much to the chagrin of traffic controllers. A fan of the Swedish heavy metal band Ghost said, “We don’t have the train as an option anymore and that makes it very difficult to go home.”

“I understand there is a fault and no trains are running,” said another musician. “But they can’t leave us here like this. So get buses or arrange alternative transport.” According to NS it did not happen unsafe conditions in buses And there were very few buses too.

tuesday busy

the question is whether today trains will run, there is another concert Harry Styles on time. Peter Gabriel will also perform at the Zigo Dome. Top crowds are expected on Johan Cruijff Boulevard on Tuesday. Three concerts take place that day: Harry Styles’ final concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at the Zigo Dome and Gojira at AFAS Live.