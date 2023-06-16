Distressing report from Switzerland: Sheffield and Madder down in descent

Magnus Sheffield and Gino Mader did not make it to the end of the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse. Both riders crashed on the descent of the Albulapas, the last climb of the day. Sheffield will make up for it depending on the circumstances. Not much is known about Mader yet, but Lilian Calmegen – also active in the Tour de Suisse – comes to social media with a troubling message.

“My thoughts are with Gino, I wish him all the strength! Hope you are safe, come on!” Calmegen writes Twitter, Bahrain Victorious reports on social media that Mader was involved in a ‘bad accident’ and they will have more news. group magazine Meanwhile a trauma in the descent of Albulapas shares a photo of the helicopter that would have taken Mader away.

According to a picture of the same, Sheffield and Mader crashed in the same place Group magazine. Roland Thalmann of Tudor Pro Cycling confirmed this in an interview srf, “In a long turn I saw two wheels that didn’t look so good anymore,” he says of the moment he went behind the scene of the incident. “When I looked back, I saw two riders in a deep ditch next to the road. It’s not a pretty place.”

After the finish Mattias Skjelmos talked about Sheffield’s downfall. “At the top I was with Sheffield, Uran and Bardet and we went down full power to catch up with the guys in front of us. Magnus went really fast in one of the first corners. He went too far and crashed. It seemed that he was going over the edge. I really hope he’s okay.”

Danish television reported that Sheffield was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but that he would make it to the hospital depending on the circumstances. INEOS Grenadiers has announced on social media that it will come with an update later.

Evenpoel: “Would have been better to finish on top”

Remko Evenpoel made the final very dangerous after the stage. “The one thing I don’t think anybody was happy about was the finish today,” he said on camera. cycling prone, “The course now ends with a dangerous descent and we have seen some crashes there as well. Finishing on top would have been better. But yeah, c’est la vie.,