District explains Ter Riverenlaan plans to residents, loss of a hundred trees (Duern)

The district administration, Water-Link, the Antwerp Fire Brigade and the project leader for the reconstruction of Ter Riverenlaan presented revised plans to the neighborhood on Thursday evening. A few hundred residents came to hear at the Sint-Rumoldes church. It was difficult at times. “Then make a plan in which the trees can live.”

Much effort has already gone into rebuilding Ter Rivierenlaan, even though not a stone has yet been softened or a tree has fallen. And the latter, that’s where many street dwellers fall. After an explanation of the revised plans, residents were able to ask questions.

Many people dropped the plans on the ground. Although some residents also showed understanding. Tree roots have grown into the sewage system, causing many basements to flood.

Groen’s district alderman, Frank Verkamann (Voorit), tried to make a decision. “Trees will never be able to work on sewage systems. It is not a choice, but a consequence. And they hinder the fire service during the intervention. It is a matter of great regret that we cannot leave them alone. And that intervention also received applause.

On 22 June, the plans will be put to vote at Durne District Council.

© Robin Fasur

© Robin Fasur

© Robin Fasur

coat