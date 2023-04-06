divas compete in music categories at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 – Metropolitana FM

OMG! The nominees for the ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023’ were released and the list brought big pop names disputing the award’s musical categories.

The dispute for the trophy in the form of a popcorn bucket for ‘Best Music’, which rocked the soundtracks of recent successful films, was between Demi Lovato, doja catLady Gaga, OneRepublicRihanna and Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez is also in contention for the released documentary, “My Mind & Me”, which competes in the category of ‘Best Musical Documentary’ alongside other audiovisual productions starring the singers. Jennifer Lopez, lizzo It is Sheryl Crow.

In addition to Selena, other singers disputing categories as actors were Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. Already the singer kelly clarkson was named ‘Best Host’ for her US TV show.

How to vote in the ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023’ categories?

To vote in all ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023’ categories, simply access the site of the award. The trophy delivery event will take place on May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, in the United States. The ceremony will be led by the actress and presenter Drew Barrymore. Check out the full list of nominees:

BEST MUSIC

Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream 6”)

Doja Cat — “Vegas” (“Elvis”)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Far Away From Here”)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Halftime” by Jennifer Lopez

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Sheryl” by Sheryl Crow

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

BEST MOVIE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

“Elvis”

“No! Do not look!”

“Scream 6”

“He used to smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST SERIES

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wandinha”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST ACTING IN A FILM

Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling”

KeKe Palmer — “No! Do not look!”

Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST ACTING IN SERIES

Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega — “Wandinha”

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink – “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST HERO/HEROINE

Diego Luna —”Andor”

Jenna Ortega — “Wandinha”

Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST VILLAIN / VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles — “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”

M3GAN — “M3GAN”

The Bear — “The White Powder Bear”

BEST KISS

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — “The Last Of Us”

Harry Styles + David Dawson — “My Cop”

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST COMEDY ACTING

Adam Sandler — “Mystery in the Mediterranean”

Dylan O’Brien — “Fake Influencer”

Jennifer Coolidge — “Armed Marriage”

KeKe Palmer — “No! Do not look!”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

PERFORMANCE REVELATION

Bad Bunny — “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Emma D’Arcy — “The House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn — “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott — “Death Death Death”

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — “Scream 6”

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5 — “Andor”

MOST SCARY PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — “The White Powder Bear”

Justin Long — “Brutal Nights”

Rachel Sennott — “Death Death Death”

Sosie Bacon — “Smile”

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — “Punishers”

Jenna Ortega + Thing — “Wandinha”

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — “The Last Of Us”

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST CAST

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

BEST DOC-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore family vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“All Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

BEST PRESENTER

Drew Barrymore — “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden — “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson — “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

BEST ON-SCREEN REALITY TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – ​​”Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

