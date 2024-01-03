Dive Medical: Dive Medical, the company that helps detect health problems through the eyes. Business

Victoria Pueyo, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza, realized 10 years ago that one of the main obstacles she faced when conducting medical tests was the difficulty in getting reliable answers from children and patients with cognitive problems. To tackle this problem, this professional, together with two doctors in computer engineering, launched a company called Dive Medical, which was born after five years of research to improve the visual assessment of users. The project was developed with the help of the University of Zaragoza and the Aragon Health Research Institute, and aims to help pediatricians and ophthalmologists make quick and effective diagnoses. The technology developed by Dive Medical is suitable for all types of patients and to a large extent for those who cannot answer the questions asked during the consultation.

The company has developed a tool called eye tracker, which is incorporated into a tablet that displays at all times whether the patient’s pupil is measuring visual acuity, contrast sensitivity or oculomotor control. He says artificial intelligence helps them with the task of obtaining patient data, providing an effective and affordable visual examination.

This Aragonese company, which has 10 employees, detects visual function in babies as young as six months. “With this eye tracker device, a lot of the work is left to the doctor, because the patient comes to the consultation with all the tests done,” says technology director Marta Ortín.

Two years ago, Huawei gave Dive Medical a corporate responsibility award and selected it for product development. The Chinese company funded an international project in which the device was tested with more than 6,000 people from countries such as China, Russia, Vietnam and Mexico.

Currently, through this system, Dive Medical is developing new eye tests to detect pathologies such as autism. This innovative system is found in hospitals in Madrid, Barcelona or Zaragoza. Ortin says the aim this year is to use the system in Spain and more parts of Europe.

Financing for the project comes from public and private support, although it is not yet profitable. They have received up to Rs 1.9 million in public assistance so far. Regarding earnings, the economic forecast at the end of 2023 was 140,000 euros, which is 44,000 less than last year’s earnings. “Until that year, the billing came from Huawei-sponsored impact projects to do visual screenings in various countries.”

They are optimistic about the future as they have signed the first contract to distribute medical equipment to increase sales. Looking ahead to this year, Dive Medical aims to continue to establish itself in the health business sector through the recruitment of 3,000 people primarily in Zaragoza, Germany and Finland to measure the efficiency of visual screening of patients.

