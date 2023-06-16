DJ Cellini is the winner of the Culture Award in Maasmechelen (Maasmechelen)

Gianmarco Cellini, better known as DJ Cellini, received the Culture Award from the municipality of Mesmechelen on Sunday afternoon in a rustic setting under the Eisden headstock.

At the age of 26, Gianmarco Masmechelles is the youngest ever winner of the Culture Prize. Culture Alderman Corey Bemelmans recalled from an old newspaper article, “a rough diamond that still needs to be polished”. Erhan Dermisi said, “Diamonds are not cut in the workshop.” “Diamonds are made on the roads”.

Pukkelpop boss Chokri Mahasin congratulated the winner with a video message from the Primavera festival in Barcelona. “After world champion Luca Brecel, a couple of weeks later we are honoring another massechler and world citizen”, mayor Raf Tervingen praised the merit and fame of the new laureate.

“Make sure they know the story of Maasmechelen, the village, the locality and the mine as far as Mexico and Colombia. I tell it everywhere. I was never proud to say I was a Maasmecheler or a Limburger. Later I was a resident of Brussels But from next week I’m going to live in a house in Eijdens Tuinwijk where I will have my studio. I’m proud of my origins and of Maasmechelen”, concluded Gianmarco, who performed an intimate concert for 600 spectators at the old Headstock. Ended the evening withwhen