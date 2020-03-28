DMCA Policy

Digital Millennium Copyright Act Policy, Notice and Takedown Procedure

It is our policy to expeditiously respond to proper notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with the United States Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), (the text of which can be found at the U.S. Copyright Office Web Site, http://www.copyright.gov).

It is expected that all users of any part of https://playcrazygame.com will comply with applicable copyright laws. If, however, we receive proper notification of claimed copyright infringement, our response to such notices will include removing or disabling access to material claimed to be the subject of infringing activity and/or terminating contributors, regardless of whether we may be liable for such infringement under United States law or the laws of another jurisdiction.

If we remove or disable access in response to such a notice, we will make a good-faith attempt to contact the creator of the affected content so that they may make a counter notification pursuant to Sections 512(g)(2) and (3) of the DMCA. We may also document notices of alleged infringement on which we act.

INFRINGEMENT NOTIFICATION: Filing a DMCA Notice of Copyright Infringement

Upon receipt of proper notification of claimed, infringement, https://playcrazygame.com will follow the procedures outlined herein and in the DMCA.

To file a notice of infringement with https://playcrazygame.com, you must provide a written communication (by email, fax, and mail) that sets forth the information specified in the list below.

Please note that you will be liable for damages (including costs and attorney’s fees) if you materially misrepresent that material is infringing your copyright(s). Accordingly, if you are not sure if you are the proper copyright holder or if copyright laws protect the material of yours, you may want to consult an attorney.

To expedite our ability to process your request, please use the following format (including section numbers):

• Your contact information, including your name, address, telephone number, and, if available, an email address at which you, as the complaining party, may be contacted;