Cardi B’s seven-year tenure at the top of the rap world has been marked by her hit-making propensity, as well as a lot of rap beefs. Among the most famous feuds – his currently ongoing feud with “Mrs. Petty” Nicki Minaj – Cardi has been embroiled in several other feuds with rappers like City Girls, Cuban Doll, Joe Budden (who barely counts as a rapper these days), among others.

With the release of Cardi’s new single “Like What (Freestyle),” fans are sure to have another name to add to her ever-growing list: Boston rapper BIA, who is best known for her standout 2021 single “Whole Lotta Money” and collaboration Best known for. J. With Cole and Nicki Minaj. So…do Bia and Cardi B have beef and why do some fans insist it is?

It all started — as these things often do these days — on Twitter, where a fan noted the similarities between “Like What” and Bia’s 2023 track “Fallback.” Both songs sample Missy Elliot’s 1999 single “She’s a Bitch” and since a lot of fans on social media live in their own self-created bubbles (not to mention algorithms), it’s understandable that they wouldn’t realize. That’s how many hip-hop songs share similar samples.

In any case, Bia responded to the tweet with a winking face emoji, then laughingly wrote on her public feed “Y’all are sick.”

A few hours later, Cardi wrote, “Bitches make fools of themselves every time ???.. I’ll show you something when I release this song.”

You guys make a fool of yourself every time ???.. When I release this song I will show you something 😉 – Cardi B (@iamcardib) 5 March 2024

Now, not one bit of this sounds like a beef to me, but Stan owns a block on Twitter “Wishful Thinking” and the corner of DeLuise Blvd. For what it’s worth, almost every Nicki Minaj associate has to sign a NATO-style mutual crime pact to earn her way into Mrs. The kindness of the petty. If Bia does indeed make it up to Cardi, it would make her three of the five guest rappers on the Queen mix of “Super Freaky Girls,” following the “Bodak Yellow” rapper since the song’s release. I think Nicki was really hurt when Megan Thee Stallion switched sides, but that’s a whole different post.

