“Do not do this !” Thor 4 director Jenna Ortega’s upcoming film has fans worried

Fans didn’t like it at all when they found out that Jenna Ortega might star in a Taika Waititi film.

Jenna Ortega has become one of the most popular actresses, especially thanks to her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series of the same name., Conversely, Taika Waititi became a laughing stock among cinema purists after Thor: Love and Thunder arrived in theaters. The fourth installment featuring the God of Thunder is far from winning over MCU fans. This hasn’t improved with the release of The Team Who Wins, the director’s latest project with Michael Fassbender, which has been panned by critics.,

an optimization project

You might have guessed it, but many internet users advise Jenna Ortega not to get involved with Taika Waititi, The director still has several critically acclaimed successes to his credit such as Biting What We Do in the Shadows or The Touching Boy. Perhaps it lost that little something that made it cinema or the public reaction was somewhat exaggerated. In any case we know a little more about the project which appears to be an adaptation of Ishiguro’s famous novel, Clara and the Sun, which is considered a masterpiece., The writer will serve as executive producer to ensure that the adaptation suits him.

The story is about an artificial intelligence named Clara that is created to deal with teenage loneliness, and explores the deeper emotional and ethical aspects of human-robot interaction. The plot revolves around the existence of an artificial intelligence and its efforts to save its human family from heartbreak. She confronts the dark side of the human world while maintaining a certain innocence and childlike optimism. Only time will tell whether Jenna Ortega agrees to play the heroine despite strong opposition from the audience,

Where to see Jenna Ortega in 2024?

While waiting for her response, you can find the actress in the next episode of Wednesday on Netflix, Logically season 2 was as successful as the first part. As a reminder, it was number 1 in 83 countries during its first week of airing, tying the record of the juggernaut Season 4 of Stranger Things. Jenna Ortega is also starring in the highly anticipated Beetlejuice 2, the sequel to the iconic ’80s film. She’s also starring in The Miller’s Girl, which screens without a release date at the Palm Springs International Film Festival this Thursday, January 11. Released in France. Her role is that of a brilliant student who will form a complicated relationship with her professor, played by Martin Freeman (Bilbo in The Hobbit and Doctor Watson in the Sherlock series). Suffice it to say that fans of the young actress have a lot to look forward to in 2024,