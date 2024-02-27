Do they play against Atlas? Good and bad news in America about Quinones and Richard Sanchez

America is already preparing for the match against Atlas for the tenth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament in the MX League and after two days of rest, they returned to the Copa facilities to train for their trip to the Pearl of the West , where, incidentally, they will stay for a few days Their match against Chivas next week for the first leg of the round of 16 in ConcaChampions.

During morning practice at the Nest, there were two facts to consider. Firstly, the situation of Richard Sánchez, who suffered a calf injury during the first leg of the series against Real Estelí in the ConcaChampions and has not played since; However, He has still not been able to keep pace with the rest of his colleagues. From this Tuesday, he remained isolated by staying in the gym, while the rest of the team members were on the court.

That said, it’s still uncertain whether the Cubs will be in consideration for next Saturday’s game against La Academia First match in CONCACAF Champions League against Guadalajara Next Wednesday on the field of Akron Stadium in Zapopan, the stage where he will appear with his luxury painting.

Richard Sanchez has not been able to return to work with the group at the Copa. (Photo: JAM Media)

Prior to his commitment to the Red and Black, Richard had missed the previous five games with the Cream; Four of them were from the league before León, Pachuca, Mazatlán and Cruz Azul, Furthermore, he was not available for the Vuelta against the Nicaraguan team, which meant that Andre Jardin was left without one of his main assets.

Will Julian Quinones be out for America vs. Atlas?

The other Americanist element that attracted attention in this Tuesday’s session was Julián Quiñones. And last Saturday, the American attacker had to come off the bench in the second half due to physical reasons The Crorepati coach revealed that it was just fatigue.

Finally, the champion’s jersey number 33 was on Court 2 of the Copa during training, without any discomfort and performing all the exercises at the same pace as his teammates, making it clear that he is not injured, although it is possible that he reduced its weight and He is not a starter for his return to the Jalisco stadium against Atlas Because the match against Chivas has been established as a priority.

When will America vs Atlas be played for Liga MX’s Clausura 2024?

The match between America and Atlas, on the tenth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX, will take place this Saturday at 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time) at the Jalisco Stadium field. You can follow the live broadcast of this commitment via TUDN Signal, Similarly, in monumental eagles We will bring all the information for you.