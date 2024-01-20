Low temperatures, humidity and variations in atmospheric pressure can affect bone and joint health, but we can remedy this by following a series of healthy guidelines.

Winter is a crucial time for our bones and joints, especially after the age of 40. Knees, ankles, wrists, hands or neck are often affected by low temperatures. Muscles and tendons contract due to cold and atmospheric pressure Which puts pressure directly on the bones and joints, a factor that makes them uncomfortable or painful when the temperature drops. pay attention to these suggestions This will restore your health in this season.

Cold affects bones and joints

In the winter season, bones and joints start showing more discomfort which in many cases translates into stiffness and pain, thereby limiting daily life, especially in people of certain ages and above. Also in people who have suffered a shock or injury that affects the musculoskeletal system. Why does this phenomenon occur when it is cold?

According to the Spanish Society of Rheumatology, elements such as cold, rain or atmospheric pressure in winter can cause an increase in the viscosity of the synovial fluid that lubricates the cartilage. This means that friction is higher and so is hardness. Which becomes noticeable due to decreased flexibility of the joints, discomfort and reduced range of motion.

Do these diseases occur in the same way in men and women? The truth is that there are differences. From MARNYS they state that “According to the International Osteoarthritis Foundation (OAFI), Joint problems occur in both men and women. However, 73% of women suffer from this type of joint trouble after 35, whereas it occurs in only 63% of men.

Cris Diaz, personal trainer, physiotherapist and MARNYS ambassador gives us 3 top tips to promote bone, joint and ligament health during cold weather.

go ahead!

It is essential to exercise regularly to keep bones and joints from becoming uncomfortable or painful. According to Chris Diaz, the ideal would be to include strength and toning exercises in your daily routine. Joints should be kept mobile to prevent stiffness and increase range of motion.Therefore, it would be advisable to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week, to reduce the risk of injuries and keep bones healthy and strong.

Strength and toning exercises should be done at least twice a week. “When we do mechanical exercises in the gym, or do functional training like squats, planks or push-ups with or without weights, we are training muscle resistance. In this way the muscles work harder and put pressure on the bones, which also become stronger during exercise.Coach says.

It is also important to incorporate mobility exercises that improve joint health. Walking, dancing, doing yoga… We can also climb stairs or do walking exercises with the wrists, ankles, neck and arms.

Bet on collagen

From the age of 35 our collagen levels decrease as our body produces less. This is noticeable in the bones and joints, and that is why it is necessary to compensate for this deficiency. How can we do this? Through diet or by resorting to supplementation.

Cris Diaz invites us to include foods rich in calcium, collagen and magnesium in our daily diet to promote joint flexibility and maintain good bone health. Dairy, eggs, grains, legumes, sesame seeds, nuts, avocados, artichokes, cabbage, broccoli, green beans… They are perfect for taking care of your bones and joints away from the table.

Food supplements containing hydrolyzed collagen are also a good way to Promote elasticity and smoothness of connective tissues. It is usually recommended to take the supplement on an empty stomach. Chris Diaz says, “We must learn to listen to our body, know what it needs and provide it with the nutrients it needs through food and supplementation, without having to keep going to maintain vitality.”

massage

It is very important to apply heat to the affected area or areas to get relief from discomfort or pain. Massage is also very helpful in relaxing the muscles, Provide warmth and relieve stiffness and discomfort.

cream or massage oil Containing Arnica and/or Devil’s Claw They are perfect for muscle, ligament and joint recovery after exercise, when experiencing discomfort or to prepare the body before playing sports.

Massage relieves tension from the tissues, prevents injuries, gets more blood flow to the area, regulates muscle tone and is very helpful in relaxing the tissues. with them too We avoid twists, spasms, contractions… In areas like knees, ankles, neck or wrists, we can give ourselves a scrub or massage to relax the area and keep it free from the tension that causes pain.

Cold is a factor that can cause a lot of discomfort in the bones and joints but By following these expert advice we can prevent, reduce and eliminate these diseases. Which can get worse over time and limit daily life.