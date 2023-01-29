Do you know how you can get the two craziest skin sets in Fall Guys?

Lots of Disney magic

as we tell you, Fall Guys, since it was bought by the parents of Fortnite, has further increased its initial popularity and overcome the slump it had just before the arrival of Epic Games, when Ubisoft realized that the effort it would have to make to maintain it was impossible to assume. Thus, one of the policies followed by the North American company was that of feed with franchises and crossover based on names as recognizable as SpongeBob, Alien, Godzilla or Star Trek, as well as video game cameos like Sonic.

Now Fall Guys has partnered with Disney and Amazon to bring us two batches of skins inspired by the movie Charm and in the series of Invincible owned by those two entertainment giants. But we explain them more in depth.

As for the first package is concerned, there is the Walt Disney Animation Studios film that premiered at Christmas 2021 and that He told us that we shouldn’t talk about Bruno. Favorite of millions of kids (and not so kids) around the world, since the end of December you can find in the in-game store the skins Mirabel Madrigal and the mysterious Bruno Madrigal, as well as the incredible Luisa Madrigal for the modest price of 800 alluviums each. Or 1,000 in the event that you want to get the complete set that, in addition to the suit, also includes gestures, backgrounds and exclusive designs.

go-go superheroes