Do you know how you can get the two craziest skin sets in Fall Guys?

Fall Guysthat game that began in the hands of Ubisoft and that over the months ended up in the hands of King Midas of the battle royale as is Epic Games, It has quickly become a favorite of millions of gamers after the promotion of new content and licenses that arrive every so often based on film and television franchises, and that have pushed their success to a new level. So now you have two packages that they are going to come from pearls both for you and for your daughters and sons.
Lots of Disney magic
as we tell you, Fall Guys, since it was bought by the parents of Fortnite, has further increased its initial popularity and overcome the slump it had just before the arrival of Epic Games, when Ubisoft realized that the effort it would have to make to maintain it was impossible to assume. Thus, one of the policies followed by the North American company was that of feed with franchises and crossover based on names as recognizable as SpongeBob, Alien, Godzilla or Star Trek, as well as video game cameos like Sonic.
Now Fall Guys has partnered with Disney and Amazon to bring us two batches of skins inspired by the movie Charm and in the series of Invincible owned by those two entertainment giants. But we explain them more in depth.
As for the first package is concerned, there is the Walt Disney Animation Studios film that premiered at Christmas 2021 and that He told us that we shouldn’t talk about Bruno. Favorite of millions of kids (and not so kids) around the world, since the end of December you can find in the in-game store the skins Mirabel Madrigal and the mysterious Bruno Madrigal, as well as the incredible Luisa Madrigal for the modest price of 800 alluviums each. Or 1,000 in the event that you want to get the complete set that, in addition to the suit, also includes gestures, backgrounds and exclusive designs.
go-go superheroes
The second of the packages takes us to a slightly more adult animated product, and that is Amazon has become the master when it comes to making irreverent superhero series. First they brought us The Boys and now Invincible, so to celebrate that this year the second season finally arrives, Fall Guys has launched a package of three skins of the main protagonists: the Invincible himself, his father the fearsome Omni Man and the powerful Atom Eve. The price, of course, is identical to that of the package of Charm.
In addition, and as a curiosity, it is necessary to highlight the message left by Epic Games at the moment in which it announced the arrival of this package of skins of Invincibleby writing a “Save the date” that is being interpreted by many as the prelude to the landing of new collaborations through Fall Guys.
And you? What collaborations with movies, series and video games do you want Fall Guys to have in the future?