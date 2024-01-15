Do you know what a star is? We tell you which diseases this plant helps in fighting.

Many people, cultures and communities around the world use it ancient medicine one of two traditional Thanks to skills and practices based on principles, beliefs and, of course, experiences.





An example is indigenous people of Peru, who have used certain plants to maintain health, prevent and diagnose diseases, one of them is Tara.

Taking into account the above, tara or also known as yellow acacia, cold land dividivi, huarango, taro and taya, among other names of local interest, is a native of silver Peru.

Plants are used to combat various diseases. (Reference Image). picture:iStock. share

This type of plant has been used at the level commercial and as a popular dye and thickener for industrial use. Clean, However, its original use comes from the seeds and pods of tara, which have been a source since ancient times. Medicinal benefits.

These are the medicinal properties of Tara



Tara has been used as a medicinal plant for many centuries on the Peruvian coast. In fact, in its native land, it has been used since ancient times pre incaAnd to this day, many of these practices still survive among the communities in those areas.

This fruit is known to be rich in dietary fiber, which promotes smooth digestion and provides relief from both constipation and diarrhea. Helps promote muscle growth: The seeds of this fruit are a good source of vegetable protein, making them a good choice for the development and maintenance of healthy muscles.

The seeds of this fruit are a good source of vegetable protein, making them a good choice for the development and maintenance of healthy muscles. Also, keep in mind that tara is rich in antioxidant compounds, which have the function of promoting healthy immune system and stimulate action metabolismWhich helps in controlling weight.

Does Tara have side effects?



Tara can be consumed dust and in rubber, According to experts, these are considered safe for human consumption.

However, although tara fruit is rich in tannins, which are not toxic, it has been shown to have adverse effects on some people.R allergy.

Among the side effects, they can cause skin irritation when applied topically, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea if eaten raw seeds.

Which diseases does Tara help fight?



Ancestral Medicine in Indigenous Communities. (Reference Image). picture:iStock. share

According to scientific journal ScielloElectronic Library of Brazil The seeds and pods are used in traditional medicine to treat the following diseases:

Tonsillitis.

gastric ulcers.

skin infection.

This is antitumor silver.

It has anti-inflammatory properties.

It is used to heal wounds.

