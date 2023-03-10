Do you know who are the most followed people on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter? check list

Photo: Reproduction/ Social networks

This year, Cristiano Ronaldo hit the mark of 500 million followers on Instagram, becoming the second most followed person on the social network (the only profile in front of him is from Instagram itself). An analysis of the Odds Scanner platform indicates that, currently, his followers already add up to 555 million, more than 115 million than the runner-up, Messi (436).

Last year, Messi was the third most followed person on the social network, behind CR7 and Kylie Jenner and one position above singer Selena Gomez. However, both the Argentine and Gomez, who is currently involved in a controversy with influencer Kylie Jenner and model Hailey Bieber (wife of Justin Bieber, her ex-boyfriend), rose one position, becoming the 2nd and 3rd person with more followers on the social network (the singer consequently became the most followed woman on Instagram).

Check out the most followed profiles below:

1st – Cristiano Ronaldo: 555 million

2nd – Messi: 436 million

3rd – Selena Gomez: 393 million

4th – Kylie Jenner: 380 million

5th – Dwayne Johnson (The Rock): 367 million

On TikTok, a social network that has been gaining more and more space among Generation Z and Millennials, the situation is a little different. In it, The Rock, the 5th most followed person on Instagram, is closest to the top 10, ranking 11th, with 68 million followers.

Selena Gomez comes a little later, in 17th place with 54.5 million followers, but still ahead of influencer Kylie Jenner, who is in 20th place with more than 52 million followers.

Check out the 5 most followed profiles on TikTok below:

1st – Khabane Lame: 155 million

2nd – Charli D’Amelio: 150 million

3rd – Bella Poarch: 92.9 million

4th – Addison Rae: 88.8 million

5th – MrBeast: 77.9 million

On Twitter, CR7 appears again among the 5 most followed people, occupying the 5th position. Singer Justin Bieber is in 2nd place, behind only former US President Barack Obama. Despite not being among the top 10, Selena Gomez is not so far from the podium, appearing in 13th place. Kylie Jenner, in turn, comes in 42nd.

Check out the 5 most followed profiles on Twitter:

1st – Barack Obama: 130.8 million

2nd – Justin Bieber: 114 million

3rd – Katy Perry: 108.8 million

4th – Rihanna: 104.7 million

5th – CR7: 97.5 million

Read more about Behavior at iBahia.com and follow the portal on Google News.