Do you like to sleep watching TV? See 7 movies that are real sleep aids

Are you the type that loves to put something on the TV so you can sleep? Know that some movies work as real sleep aids for some people.

Thus, we have listed 7 features that can surely lull you to sleep. But be careful, we are not using quality criteria to list sleepy movies ok?

The idea here is to really list those feature films that, either because of the slow pace, the large amount of content, or because they are too long, end up making you sleepy. But, we are not listing bad movies, and the truth is, most of them are worth giving a chance.

The life tree

Available in: Prime Video / Globoplay

Let’s start this list with this movie that enraged a lot of people at the time it was released.

The life tree may have an incredible cast composed of Brad PittJessica Chastain It is Sean Pean, and having received Oscar nominations, but many people consider it a waste of time watching this film.

Telling the story of a conservative family in the 1950s, the feature does not follow a linear chronological line. I mean, it’s extremely confusing.

In addition, its far-fetched dialogues and everyday scenes cut by slow, meaningless light shows are a real test of patience for the viewer who would rather sleep than watch the entire film.

the irish

Available in: Netflix

Well, if in 2019 you were already following streamings, you should know exactly why the irish be on that list.

The last mafia film signed by Martin Scorsese and released exclusively on Netflix is no less than three and a half hours long.

So, I think we don’t need to say anything more than why the feature can be considered a sleep aid, right?

Ad Astra

Available in: Netflix

He has brad pitt as protagonist and a very interesting philosophy story involves the father and son relationship, but without a doubt, Ad Astra It’s a movie that puts a lot of people to sleep.

In the feature, we follow a space agency military man leaving on a mission in a rebel system with the aim of finding his father. The patriarch, a scientist reported missing decades earlier is apparently alive, and now poses a threat to humanity.

The film’s proposal is cool, but the fact that most of the time we practically have a monologue from the character of Pitt with yourself, it is tiring and sleepy.

2001 – A Space Odyssey

Available in: HBO Max

Yes, it is one of the greatest classics of cinema, the forerunner of basically the whole idea of ​​spatial aesthetics that is still used in cinemas today.

All this, however, is not enough to take 2001 – A Space Odyssey from the list of the most sleep-inducing films in history.

A real delirium Stanley Kubrickthe science fiction feature uses and abuses poetic licenses about existentialist philosophies.

However, its many scenes of repetition, without dialogue and difficult to interpret, and its format of almost “unfinished skits” may be too much for some people who will feel easily lulled into a deep sleep when watching the film.

Zodiac

Available in: apple tv

Zodiac it’s another masterpiece David Fincher, who dared to portray the story of one of the most feared serial killers in the United States even with limitations.

The problem (or not) is that many people who watched the film, which has a mega cast of Jake Gyllenhaal and the darlings of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr It is Mark Ruffalo, complain that the pace is extremely slow.

What few people know is that Fincher he chose to make his film slow on purpose, as a way of showing how lives end up being affected and stopped in time when an obsession is nurtured for so long.

Intentional or not, the fact is that this can be a great movie to watch when you have insomnia.

Memories

Available in: Netflix

Fans of Robert Pattinson, don’t massacre us, but it’s a fact that Memoriesin addition to having a questionable finish, it can easily be used as a sleeping pill!

In the long, pattinson is a rebellious and troubled young man who finds it difficult to be accepted by his father, a powerful man.

Throughout the entire film, we follow the unfolding of a warm romance involving the protagonist, his cute relationship with his younger sister, and the outbursts with his father. However, as nothing really clicks, some people may simply lose interest in the story and decide to take a nap before the end.

Delirium

Available in: Netflix

Delirium is a Polish feature released in 2021 and that reached the catalog of Netflix at the beginning of this year.

The film tells the story of a mother who, after the disappearance of her daughter, starts to lead her own investigation when the police are unable to reach answers.

The proposal is really interesting and, in a way, the fact that the various paths followed by the character lead nowhere is poetic considering the situation. However, the slowness of the film, its cuts and few dialogues easily lull the viewer to sleep, making this one of the sleepiest films in the Netflix catalogue.

