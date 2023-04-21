Do you play Hearthstone? So you can get free cards

Do you want to get free cards?

Well, the axis and the key to the success of hearthstone It has not been so much in the ambitious expansion plan that was marked from the beginning, but by an idea that is what moves everything: the achievement of cards to have the best deck imaginable in our hand to have guarantees of success in competitions against the machine and, above all, another human just as hooked as we are.

That caused Blizzard will enter huge amounts of money daily of users who were looking to complete all the collections based on prices of envelopes that were not exactly cheap. So if you’re a fan of Hearthstone, you play it regularly and, above all, you want to improve your entire collection of cards, this news will interest you. Behold.

Amazon Gaming has announced that it opens a period in which we can get hold of three standard card envelopes without dropping a single euro, just claiming them through our account with those of Jeff Bezos. It is a present for being members of the community and all you need to participate is access the official page and claim the rewards. We leave you the direct link below.

Hearthstone Top Decks💙 @HSTopDecks It looks like the free Epic card wasn’t a one-time thing. We have a new Hearthstone drop from Amazon Prime Gaming! This time it’s three Standard Card Packs. Learn more about how to claim them here: https://t.co/wdH74FrFbG #Hearthstone https://t.co/KiSnoLzhZR April 19, 2023 • 20:31

Link your account and redeem the cards