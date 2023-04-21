Do you play Hearthstone? So you can get free cards

In less than a year hearthstone It will be a decade between us. That crazy Blizzard idea of convert all lore of world of warcraft in letters to play it against an adversary within a board has been one of its main sources of millionaire income and, in addition, the most clarifying experience that has marked its distribution policy of some subsequent developments.
Well, the axis and the key to the success of hearthstone It has not been so much in the ambitious expansion plan that was marked from the beginning, but by an idea that is what moves everything: the achievement of cards to have the best deck imaginable in our hand to have guarantees of success in competitions against the machine and, above all, another human just as hooked as we are.
That caused Blizzard will enter huge amounts of money daily of users who were looking to complete all the collections based on prices of envelopes that were not exactly cheap. So if you’re a fan of Hearthstone, you play it regularly and, above all, you want to improve your entire collection of cards, this news will interest you. Behold.
Amazon Gaming has announced that it opens a period in which we can get hold of three standard card envelopes without dropping a single euro, just claiming them through our account with those of Jeff Bezos. It is a present for being members of the community and all you need to participate is access the official page and claim the rewards. We leave you the direct link below.
Hearthstone Top Decks💙
@HSTopDecks
It looks like the free Epic card wasn’t a one-time thing. We have a new Hearthstone drop from Amazon Prime Gaming! This time it’s three Standard Card Packs. Learn more about how to claim them here: https://t.co/wdH74FrFbG #Hearthstone https://t.co/KiSnoLzhZR
April 19, 2023 • 20:31
Link your account and redeem the cards
Although standard decks of hearthstone they catch you a bit far in time, since many expansions have appeared and surely you have your focus on those collections, it never hurts to check if luck accompanies us and we drop some rarity that we had off the radar. So run for them because this promotion has an expiration date since it will cease to be operational on May 17.
You have to remember that hearthstone The so-called Year of the Wolf has begun in this 2023 and new collections of cards have appeared such as Forged in the Barrens, United in Stormwind and many others that have expanded the possibilities of creating even more personalized decks. And it is that as all these expansions arrive, the millions of possible combinations to have a different hand from the rest of the players multiplies, which feeds its eSports scene enormously.
You have to remember that hearthstone is one of the games with the most consistent competitive esports of the world scene, along with League of Legends, CS:GO either clash royale at the time. So it is normal that at Blizzard they are always thinking about how they can continue to expand the universe of cards that are part of this title.
So now you know, even if they are standard pack gifts, take advantage of this promotion to see if you get a pleasant surprise.