After a few days off, David Carbó «Skain» returned to the ring with ‘the previous‘. In this program, the streamer is dedicated to bringing different personalities from the world of content creation or electronic sports. We have seen multiple relevant people from the entire entertainment sector and this Tuesday, March 21, it was time to bring one of the streamers most loved by the entire community: Sergio García «KNekro«.

Sergio has been creating content for many years. Everything started on YouTube with its League of Legends guidesalthough we have seen him play many styles, from Pokémon Go even multiple video games that have nothing to do with these companies. Throughout this talk with Skain, James Jagged and mushroom14KNekro touched all the sticks a bit in his story.

Some of the interesting points that were discussed were the history of League of Legends and its current state. «Do you really think we have to save LoL? Do you think the game is dying?KNekro asked. The truth is that for a long time many believe that the MOBA is falling. This has generated different disputes, since there are people who still have LoL for a long time, while others think that we must put our batteries together since little by little it is falling apart.

Sergio is clear that there is still a lot of LoL ahead. This is noticeable at certain times, such as events of the caliber of the Mid-Season Invitational or the World Championship. «LoL is fine. It is true that perhaps the numbers have dropped a bit, but this is something that we must all work on together“, he assured.

And what about the Pokémon Twitch Cup according to KNekro?

Far from League of Legends, KNekro has been engaged in many other fields. One of the most beloved is Pokemon. We already know that at the time he was third in the world in a championship, something that went down in the history of our country. From time to time we see how on his channel there are series of this caliber, something that his community loves. So much so that this year he considered competing, although in the end it won’t. Nevertheless, considering going to Japan for the World Championship. «I would like to go, especially if any of these close people who compete qualify. I also don’t know if anything from LoL will match, so I have to check everything, but I would like to go“, said.

Refering to Pokemon Twitch Cup, we have to say that it is one of the most followed series by the entire Spanish-speaking community. «The Twitch Cup we live it in a brutal way. But I would make some changes. For example I didn’t like the way to get the TMs at the end because everything was random. But come on, they are very small details, something that is not relevant for such an incredible series.“he added.

Finally, KNekro left a message to the entire community: «LPeople in my community behave very well and although some of them sometimes get hot, it is not common. I am very happy and it is one of the things I can be most proud of«.

If you want to see all the podcast and much more you can do through the twitch channel of Skain or in your youtube channelwhere all the published episodes are.

More in our section streamers.