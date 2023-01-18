Do you see the message “Fortnite closed successfully”? this is what happens

Have you been getting the Fortnite Logout Success message? If so, don’t worry as this seems to be a problem with the new Fortnite update (v23.20) that Epic Games is looking at right now. While we’re still in Fortnite Chapter 4, this mid-season update has brought more content, but it also seems to have brought some Fortnite server status issues to the battle royale game.

Chapter 1 of Season 4 is underway, and while we still don’t know the exact release date for Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, today’s new Fortnite update has brought a fair amount of content.

Sadly though, there are reports that a “successfully closed” Fortnite message is greeting many players on their main menu screens. If that’s you, don’t worry as Epic Games has shared a message confirming that they are aware of the issue.

This is what the official Fortnite Status Twitter Account You have to say:

“We are currently investigating an issue with some players receiving a ‘logout successful’ message when trying to log into Fortnite. We’ll let you know when we have more details.”

The servers should be back up for many after the new Fortnite update, but it looks like Epic Games accidentally didn’t fully update some accounts, which is locking these players out of the game. Some recommend that you restart your PC for the Fortnite logout successful problem to be resolved, but there doesn’t seem to be any concrete solution at this time.

However, if you can get into Fortnite right now, you’ll find our guides on the Fortnite season 4 map and new Fortnite weapons quite useful, especially when you use the new Falcon Scout to steal loot from right under the nose of Fortnite. his enemy.

If not, you can check out other free PC games and multiplayer games that we think are worth your while while you can’t get into Fortnite.

via: www.pcgamesn.com