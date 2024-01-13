Doctor accused of refusing to prescribe chlorine for cancer

denial doctor Nadia Popel has been charged by an investigating court and is Accused of committing a crime against public health, complaint filed by Official College of Physicians of the Balearic Islands (Comib), says that Popel administered toxic productsPrimarily chlorine dioxide, to patients with serious oncological conditions, after falsely claiming that these treatments could improve the cancer.

According to the complaint, doctor… took advantage of his medical condition and to explain patients’ “insecurities and frustrations” about the supposed benefits of chlorine dioxide treatment. The allegations include photos and videos shared by Poppel herself on multiple Telegram channels, where she is seen administering chlorine dioxide to patients in her private practice. without proper aseptic measuresEven without gloves.





Chlorine dioxide can be fatal depending on the dose

One of the graphic evidences shows the accused treating a woman with chlorine dioxide. The condition of a patient suffering from breast cancer is serious. “Completely prohibited” when using the product. Furthermore, among the many tests there is another video documenting the same procedure with the suffering patient. terminal skin cancer,

COMIB has documented that the accused Sell ​​your products through the Movimiento Asistencia Integral platformWithout legal permission and posing a threat to the health of patients.

Chlorine dioxide, promoted as Universal solution during pandemiclacks scientific basis and Can be fatal at some doses, causing vomiting, injury and long-term consequences. For this reason, the complaint highlights the lack of scientific support for the therapeutic and preventive claims of this substance.

COMB initially lodged a complaint in Palma, but it was forwarded to Maio, where preliminary proceedings have been initiated and Popel has been summoned. Announce on 8th February, In parallel, both IB-Salute and COMIB have undertaken Sanction procedures against PopelJo practices as an emergency doctor in Mao, which may result in her being expelled from the medical profession and losing her job.





Expulsion from COMIB for violating code of conduct

For this reason, COMIB had already agreed to Provisional expulsion of the accused from the institute last September, “for repeatedly violating the code of medical ethics,” as the organization itself indicated in a statement.

This was a result of the fact that the doctor was of Ukrainian origin and was baptized as ‘Doctor Legia’ by the press. Reported by a patient At the beginning of the same month, also to determine chloride dioxide and hydrogen peroxide bath Allegedly to treat a case of candidiasis. The User Service of the Mateu Orfila Hospital filed a complaint, which was processed by the Menorca Health Region.

EProvisional removal of COMIB It brings with it a complete ban on medical practice Loss of rights vested in membership, To the institution’s board of directors, Poppel’s “repeated behavior” is “not consistent with the moral and ethical values ​​of the medical profession.”