Doctor. After 100 days under water, the deep sea sees sunlight again: “centimeters smaller, but sleep much better”

An American professor who lived underwater for 100 days for an experiment resurfaced on Friday.

Joseph Dituri, Professor of Biomedical Sciences University of South FloridaMoved to an underwater hotel for divers in a lagoon in the Florida Keys on March 1. The 55-year-old US Navy veteran – nicknamed ‘Dr Deep Sea’ – lived almost 10 meters below the water’s surface for three months. He reappeared on Friday.

With his stay, Dituri wanted to prove that increased stress on the body could potentially help people live longer and prevent age-related diseases. Preliminary findings suggest that the man shrunk by just over an inch while being in the water for three months, sleeps better and his cholesterol and inflammation levels have dropped significantly.

It’s good to mention that it’s underwater Guinness World Recordsbook, but according to Dituri, “It was never about the record. It was about testing human endurance to life underwater, in an isolated, cramped, extreme environment.