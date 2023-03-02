Doctor Strange will have a new superpowered apprentice

Doctor Strange’s new series will feature yet another magical apprentice of the character, performing one of the most anticipated interactions by fans.

After spending the year 2022 practically dead working for the Death entity containing souls that fled from its domain, Strange fulfills his objective and gains his life back, returning to be the Supreme Wizard of Earth.

A new comic solo of the characters is already announced and will arrive this month, promising to be another great solo story of Doctor Strange in the Marvel comics, with the return of old allies and enemies, in addition to new things.

But the main point here is an event that will only be told in the third edition of this new magazine, which will only be released in May: Doctor Strange will have a new apprentice, something super common in his stories. Nico Minoru, or Sister Grim, will join the likes of Magik, Clea, and Rintrah as Doctor Strange’s apprentices, as a preview description for the third issue of the magazine indicates:

Readers have seen Nico Minoru’s mystical abilities grow in recent titles like STRANGE ACADEMY and MIDNIGHT SUNS. Now, she goes back to her days as a teenage runaway and witnesses her first encounter with her future ally and mentor, Doctor Strange.

This will not only mark a new phase for both characters, but it will also be the first truly great interaction between them, something that has not yet happened in the comics, even though they are two of Marvel’s most important mystical characters.

