Doctors use Apple Vision Pro during surgery

A medical team at London’s Cromwell Hospital purchased a $3,500 Apple Vision Pro to perform two spine surgeries. Doctors call the device a game-changing tool and reinforces Apple’s claims that headphones have a future as medical devices.

The doctor was not using Vision Pro, but a scrubs nurse was reportedly wearing VR glasses during surgery preparation and procedures. Vision Pro was used to view a virtual screen placed in the operating room to select instruments and monitor the progress of the surgery.

The software used by Cromwell Hospital was developed by eXeX, a company that creates AI-based applications for surgeons.

“Working with eXeX to utilize Apple Vision Pro has made a big difference in the way we provide care to our patients.” Syed Aftab, one of the Cromwell surgeons who uses the device, said Press release, “To be the first team to use this software in surgery in the UK and Europe is a real privilege and I look forward to seeing how this technology progresses and what impact it can have on hospitals.”

According to a recent news Press release A company called Stryker of Apple is promoting a “MyMaco” app for the Vision Pro, which helps doctors develop surgical plans for hip replacement. And knee replacement is done using 3D models and other equipment. Many other companies and developers are leveraging Vision Pro for medical training and education, including Fundamental Surgery, Collaborator 3D, and Complete HeartX.

“With the unique capabilities of VisionOS, healthcare developers are creating new applications that were not possible before, transforming areas such as clinical education. , surgical planning, training, medical imaging, behavioral health and more,” Apple wrote in its press release.

Vision Pro-assisted surgery, the first of its kind, is part of a series of Apple initiatives. The company is pitching the Vision Pro as an enterprise device for professionals ranging from artists to accountants who could use some extra VR display help. And across Apple’s various products, there’s a big push toward healthcare, though until now, most related products and services were for consumers, like the Apple Watch’s heart-tracking capabilities or the iPhone’s sleep features.