Doctors Without Borders has suspended medical care for migrants in the Panamanian area of ​​Darien

(CNN) — The Panamanian government has ordered the suspension of medical care for people migrating through the Darien Gap, the dense rainforest that connects Panama and Colombia, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to MSF, Panamanian authorities allege that the humanitarian organization currently has no cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Health. MSF says it intends to renew it from October 2023.

CNN has contacted the Panamanian government for comment.

MSF said it suspended its activities upon receiving the order on Monday.

The group says its medical teams provide physical and psychological health care to about 5,000 people per month at two migrant reception centres.

In recent months, migrants crossing the Darién Gap have faced “intense levels of cruelty and brutality” in sexual attacks, MSF reported on 29 February, calling on Panamanian authorities to take measures to protect those people. Urged to strengthen those who are at risk.

“We are extremely concerned about the consequences that the suspension of our activities will have on people crossing the Darien Gap,” MSF said in a statement. possible.” “.