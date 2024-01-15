Dodgers announce 5th starter for 2024 season

He spring training Corresponding to the 2024 season big league Is in the decisive stage. Teams start making decisions and rosters are defined with a view to opening day, Its, los angeles dodgers They are not exceptions.

Precisely, on his Asia tour to participate seoul seriesled the los angeles team dave roberts, has made several moves to its roster. One of them was related to Cuba miguel vargasWho was left out of the initial call up to debut with the first team mlb,





Meanwhile, after the victory of the Los Angeles Dodgers 5×2 against the national team representation this Monday, March 18 South Korea, gavin stone He made an important announcement that put him into the starting rotation of the organization wearing the blue and white colors.

You may be interested in: Knockout 26: Dodgers punish Correa and remain undefeated

Gavin Stone fifth starter for Los Angeles Dodgers for MLB 2024

as shared Fabian ArdayaLos Angeles Dodgers writers athletic, in your x profileGavin Stone revealed in a press conference that team manager Dave Roberts informed him that he would be the fifth starter at the start of the season.

Stone made his final spring training appearance this past Monday against Korea. He pitched 3.1 innings in that game, facing eight batters and striking out eight. At that time they also gave free transit tickets. Without a doubt, if Roberts was not already determined, his work helped him take the step.

Typically, he has worked 9.2 innings in the preseason. In his performance he has given up five hits and one earned run. Additionally, he has retired nine batters via strikeout and given up one free pass. Meanwhile, his earned run average is 0.93.

Get all the information about the Los Angeles Dodgers on our official WhatsApp channel