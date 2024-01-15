Dodgers announce lineup against Angels

Even though it’s just another spring training game, tonight’s game is in between los angeles dodgers And Los Angeles Angels It has a special meaning. Not only because it is a derby of neighboring teams, but also because shohei ohtani They will face each other against their former teammates for the first time.

Dave Roberts has already announced his lineup for the tie and has officially announced the presence of the Japanese player, who has delighted his fans with three excellent performances in each of his matches.

Ohtani His average is an extraordinary .714 (7-5), including one home run and one extra-base triple. He has five RBI and three runs scored while his offensive line is .778/1,429/2,207 (OBP/SLG/OPS). He has two walks and a strikeout, this in his first at-bat of the spring.

This will be the first time Shohei Ohtani has played back-to-back games in the spring. Another important step toward recovery from his elbow surgery in September, which will keep him out of action as a pitcher this year.

Dave Roberts will start with a goal in his starting lineup for the second consecutive day. He’ll have a trio of MVPs at the top of the lineup (Mookie Betts, Ohtani and Freddy Freeman) and will feature key figures such as Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas.

opener will be fine bobby miller, He worked two innings as a starter on February 27 against the Chicago White Sox. In those he allowed two hits, struck out one, walked none and scored one run.

This clash will start at 8:05 pm Eastern Time Camelback Ranch, Arizona Headquarters los angeles dodgers In the fall.

