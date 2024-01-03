Dodgers reach agreement to retain Kershaw

According to a report from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, the Dodgers reached an agreement on Tuesday for Clayton Kershaw to remain with the club.
The report comes just days after Los Angeles general manager Brandon Gomes indicated that retaining the future Hall of Famer is still a possibility.
The Dodgers added impact pieces to their starting rotation this offseason, signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto and James Paxton as well as trading Tyler Glasnow. Additionally, Shohei Ohtani may be ready to return to the mound for the 2025 season after making a full recovery from surgery on his right elbow.
However, this group also brings some uncertainty. Injuries have often limited Glasnow and Paxton. Yamamoto, who signed one of the largest contracts in MLB history for a pitcher, has not been tested in the Major Leagues.
Kershaw also will miss at least the first half of the season due to shoulder surgery he suffered in November. But it’s still an option for the middle of this season.
Sherman said the Dodgers could wait until Feb. 8 — the earliest Kershaw can go on the 60-day injured list, which allows him to be signed without taking up a spot on the 40-man roster — to make the signing official. For.
