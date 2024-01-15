Dodgers reveal strategy with Shohei Ohtani

to sign shohei ohtani, los angeles dodgers They made a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Japanese. Several seasons have passed and many resources have been exhausted since the organization first made a formal offer to the player.

Among its strategies to attract two-way player attention, the Los Angeles organization sent the deceased Kobe Bryant To convince the player. Shohei Ohtani was a fan of this brilliant basketball player and at that time he appreciated the contact with his idol, who was also the idol of all the fans of the team.

That conversation between two extraordinary athletes was recorded as an archival document. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers guarded it jealously until the precise moment. He used it during a meeting with Asians before receiving their signatures, apparently as a tool of persuasion.

You may be interested in: Finished with San Diego: Mookie Betts makes history in MLB 2024 debut

Los Angeles Dodgers plan to hire Shohei Ohtani

However, as published dodgers nationA website related to the team brought another surprise for Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani. Everything seems to indicate that the franchise thoroughly studied how to get the athlete’s “yes” and they got another “ace” up their sleeve.

“The Dodgers got another surprise. He waited until the end of their three-hour meeting and then gave Ohtani a gift box. He opened it and immediately started laughing and smiling. It was filled with Dodger-themed dog chew toys. “It could have been the biggest hit of the day.”he explained Tom Verducci in digital magazine sports illustrated,

Shohei Ohtani officially debuts with the Los Angeles Dodgers seoul series, In his first two appearances he had three hits in 10 at-bats and walked a few teammates in scoring. Group Director, dave robertsPlacing him as the second man and main hitter in the offensive order.

For more information about the Los Angeles Dodgers, follow our official WhatsApp channel