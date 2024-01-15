Dodgers’ streak ends in Yamamoto’s debut

Los Angeles Dodgers And Texas Rangers They played a match this Wednesday, February 28 spring training 2024, The Los Angeles team lost with a score of 6×4. After five wins and one draw, this duel marked the first shock of the spring.

Star signing begins challenge for Los Angeles Dodgers yoshinobu yamamoto, who worked two shifts without any complications and defeated three rivals. Meanwhile, for Rangers he had the responsibility of starting the duel cody bradford,

The Los Angeles Dodgers teamed up with Vargas and Paige against the Texas Rangers





The most prominent celebrities made headlines by Californians were Gavin Lux as shortstop and Max Muncy as third baseman. Also, Cuban miguel vargas in left field and andy pages Correct. Texas participated marcus semien And nathaniel loweTwo inevitables in 2023 when they win world Series,

The scoreless tie was not broken until the fifth inning. andy pages He homered and drove in two for the Dodgers. The Texan’s response was immediate and at the conclusion of that entry Ezequiel Duran made the first score for wild pitch pitcher’s joe kellyAnd travis jankowskiWith a hit, charted cameron coley With tie.

You may be interested in: Home round: Andy Paige opens the scoring for the Dodgers

After a sacrifice fly, the Los Angeles Dodgers retake the lead in the seventh inning 3×2 cody hose, who helped Jose Ramos step into the register. However, again, without waiting much, the Rangers returned to the field rally With three runs scored, including a double from Elier Hernandez, he finished the “lucky inning” with a 6×3 advantage.

The exemption for those in the western part of the United States occurred in the eighth inning. with undisputed Ryan Ward made a score Austin Gauthier With the fourth row (4×6).

The defeat went into the pitcher’s record. eliiser hernandez In relief role. Whereas, Austin Pruitt awarded with victory and shane green Save shares.

Thus, the best hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers was Cuban Andy Paez, as he hit a home run and a triple, scored two runs, drove in another in the same number of runs in three at-bats. Texas got an opportunity to score from Elier Hernandez, who went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and a single.

Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to lead cactus league With five successes and only one failure. his closest follower is kansas city royalsWith the same number of wins but one more loss.