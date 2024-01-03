Does drug trafficking threaten the reputation of bananas in Ecuador? – DW – 02/07/2024

On August 25, 2023, Spanish authorities seized the largest cocaine shipment ever recorded in the country: 9.5 tons. The cargo was hidden inside a container filled with bananas coming from Machala, Ecuador.

In July of the same year, in the port of Rotterdam, the largest in Europe, the largest consignment of cocaine in the history of the Netherlands was caught, weighing 8,088 kilograms, hidden in a container of bananas coming from Ecuador.

Exports targeted by drug trafficking

Bananas are ranked as Ecuador’s second most relevant non-oil export product. According to the Banana Producers Association of Ecuador (AEBE), in 2023, Ecuador exported more than 350 million boxes of bananas. The volume of these exports makes them an attractive target for drug trafficking operations.

According to an investigation by journalism platform Connectus Of the 77 tons of alkaloids seized at all Ecuadorian ports, 61 percent were related to banana shipments. Citing anti-narcotics police sources, the report said there has been a 233 per cent increase in drug seizures in these loads.

Challenges and government measures

The investigation was carried out in collaboration with the television channel TC Television and published in September 2023, Questions the effectiveness of government measures to combat drug trafficking, condemns the lack of action against legal representatives of companies involved in these contaminated shipments, and alleged shortcomings in Ecuador’s judicial system and export regulation and control mechanisms. Points towards. ,

This situation is expected to change significantly with the inauguration of the new government of Daniel Ngoboa in November 2023. Danilo Palacios, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of the new cabinet, assures: “Within the portfolio of the agricultural sector, we have taken all the necessary measures.”

Investing in security and international cooperation

The Minister confirmed that, through a coordinated effort that involves all relevant entities including production sectors, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Security, work is being done to protect the most vulnerable areas and reduce existing risks.

Ecuador’s Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Danilo Palacios. Image: Tobias Baumann

“This is a new challenge for our country, from which we are in the process of learning,” he says.

The banana industry, for its part, has begun investing in security, including the use of seals with satellite location for containers, according to José Antonio Hidalgo, executive director of the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE).

“Currently, the banana sector invests between $200 and $220 per container in security,” he says.

Shared commitment against drug trafficking

Despite these efforts, it recognizes that the problem also depends on international supply and demand, and advocates shared responsibility and commitment, especially with the EU’s main export markets, where about 30 percent of bananas are produced.

A message that has already reached the ears of European partners: Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa met last week with the mayors of the major port cities of Antwerp in Belgium, Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Hamburg, Germany, to address the issue. Collaborative strategies in the fight against drug trafficking. These ports, fundamental to maritime commercial flows, have emerged as the main entry channels for cocaine coming from Ecuador to Northern Europe.

Impact on workplace safety and welfare

Is Ecuador afraid of the banana’s reputation as its flagship fruit? “I understand the customer’s fear of receiving a contaminated container,” says Minister Daniel Palacios. “But I think, as time has passed, the customer has understood that this is a problem that must be jointly addressed between exporters and consumers.”

The government and agricultural industry claim that the region has not had a significant negative economic impact due to drug trafficking, violence or the internal armed conflict declared by President Daniel Ngoboa.

safety of people

But the rising wave of violence linked to drug trafficking raises concerns in other aspects. José Hidalgo, from AEBE, expresses his concern about comprehensive safety on farms: “We are concerned about the safety of our farms, workers and administrators. We are no longer the only one exposed to the contamination plan. Is .”

In 2023, 8,008 people lost their lives due to violence in Ecuador, more than double the previous year. Image: Philippe Lissac/Godong/Picture Alliance

Angel Rivera, president of the National Federation of Agroindustrial Workers, Peasants and Free Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador (FENACLE), explains that the violence disproportionately affects rural populations, especially workers in the banana sector. “It’s a problem to come to work with this thought: What will happen when I leave work? What will happen to my family?”

Rivera explains that extortion is one of the main adversities faced by workers, describing scenes in which extortionists threatened at the entrances to banana plantations: “Either they pay me or We will kill the workers.”

Hopes have arisen from the new government

However, the union leader says that the situation has started improving due to increased police surveillance in these areas. FENACLE wants to initiate dialogue with the authorities to implement control measures on access to the plantations and provide the necessary assistance to both companies and their employees.

With hope in the changes that the new government can bring, Rivera is optimistic: “We are pointing out that things are going to change with the decisions of the President of the Republic.” (M / s)